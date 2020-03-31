"Now more than ever," Taco Bell tweeted, we could all use a free taco.

And on Taco Tuesday, the restaurant chain obliged.

Participating Taco Bell restaurants offered one free seasoned beef and nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco per customer, Tuesday, March 31, only.

The free tacos were only available at the participating restaurants' drive-thru windows, only during each restaurant's local hours and only while supplies lasted, the chain announced.

Taco Bell has locations at 1340 Columbia Ave. and 2040 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, along with 2600 N. Willow St. Pike, Willow Street; 1551 S. Market St., Elizabethtown; and 880 E. Main St., Ephrata.