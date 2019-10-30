Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner stole a base.
Because of that, you can "steal" a taco this afternoon.
Participating Taco Bell restaurants are giving away free Doritos Locos tacos — one to a customer — from 2 to 6 p.m., today only, fulfilling the company's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" World Series promotion.
You can also order the tacos all day online at tacobell.com/stealataco or via Taco Bell's mobile app.
Turner stole a base during the first game of the series, securing the free tacos for America.
The Nationals and the Houston Astros are tied at three games apiece in the World Series. The deciding seventh game of the series will be played in Houston tonight.
This is the seventh year of the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.