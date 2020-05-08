Daisies were laid along the waterway to as a remembrance. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
So I naturally felt inclined to be a messenger when I heard about Cole’s idea of creating a virtual flower garden for this Mother’s Day to acknowledge bereaved mothers and honor the children they lost.
Cole has since founded the Lancaster-based nonprofit Sweet Pea Project, which donates blankets to hospitals and birthing centers. The blankets are wrapped around stillborn babies and then given to the parents.
Remembrance garden
The Project also holds annual remembrance gatherings.
Those gatherings are now on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not wanting the coronavirus to keep grieving mothers from connecting, Cole is spearheading Sweet Pea Project’s Mother’s Day Remembrance Garden.
To create the virtual garden, Cole is encouraging mothers to photograph a flower for their lost child and post the photo on social media with the child’s name and the hashtags #stillamothergarden and #sweetpeaproject, any time from now through Mother’s Day.
“We wanted to give people an opportunity to connect in some way,” Cole says. “Mother’s Day can be a tough one, especially as we’re all in self-isolation amidst a pandemic.”
Cole is now the mother to a 3-year-old daughter and three sons, ages 8, 10 and 12. She’s also the author of two books written to help grieving mothers: “Still” and “to linger on hot coals: collected poetic works from grieving women writers.”
“And, as a little Mother’s Day gift,” Cole says, “we will be randomly picking one of the flower photos to send a bereaved mother a copy of either of the two books. That mom will be announced on our Instagram and Facebook pages Sunday evening.”
I purchased “Still” two years ago to help my wife and me through the grieving process after we lost our first child, who would be coming up on his second birthday if he were alive today.
My wife and I now have a beautiful 5-month-old daughter. But there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t think about our first child. Most of the time, though, we keep those thoughts to ourselves.
The Mother’s Day Remembrance Garden, on the other hand, can perhaps provide comfort to mothers in knowing they’re not alone in their grief.
“Losing a child is a very isolating experience on its own,” Cole says. “We just want to make sure there’s still a place to connect.”
Candles were available to write names and remembrances on. Candles were then floated down the spring. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
Over 800 people registered for the event in Lititz. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
Ashley McFalls plays a cello during the event. This was McFalls second year volunteering. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
Helena Graybill of Millersville and her son Oliver, 3, write on a candle to remember a miscarriage Graybill had a few weeks ago. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
Candles illuminate in a basket before being floated down Lititz Springs. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
To mark the 10th year of the program, wind chimes were added to this years event. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
Myalh Hill, 2, of Harrisburg looks at the glow of a candle during the event. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
To mark the 10th year of the program, wind chimes were added to this years event. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
Daisies were laid along the waterway to as a remembrance. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
Volunteers place candles in the Lititz Springs. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
10th annual Sweet Pea Project Remembrance Gathering [photos]
The Sweet Pea Project, which offers comfort, support and guidance to families who have experienced the death of a baby, according to its website, held its 10th annual Remembrance Gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Lititz Springs Park. The event is held in observance of National Remembrance Day, a day to honor babies who have died during pregnancy or infancy. During the event, people write short messages to their children on candles that are placed in the park’s stream.
1 of 14
The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Candles were available to write names and remembrances on. Candles were then floated down the spring. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Over 800 people registered for the event in Lititz. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Ashley McFalls plays a cello during the event. This was McFalls second year volunteering. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Helena Graybill of Millersville and her son Oliver, 3, write on a candle to remember a miscarriage Graybill had a few weeks ago. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Candles illuminate in a basket before being floated down Lititz Springs. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
To mark the 10th year of the program, wind chimes were added to this years event. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Myalh Hill, 2, of Harrisburg looks at the glow of a candle during the event. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
To mark the 10th year of the program, wind chimes were added to this years event. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Daisies were laid along the waterway to as a remembrance. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Volunteers place candles in the Lititz Springs. The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
The Sweet Pea Project's 10th Annual Remembrance Gathering was held at Lititz Springs Park Tuesday evening October 15, 2019. Over 800 people registered before the event.