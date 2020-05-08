Stephanie Cole became a mother 13 years ago. But not in the conventional way. Her daughter, Madeline, was born Jan. 5, 2007. The baby was stillborn.

Five months later, when Mother’s Day rolled around, Cole felt like she “didn’t belong there.”

I understand what she means. My wife and I lost our first child in a miscarriage in the final week of 2017. Five months later, when Mother’s Day 2018 rolled around, the pain was still raw.

So I naturally felt inclined to be a messenger when I heard about Cole’s idea of creating a virtual flower garden for this Mother’s Day to acknowledge bereaved mothers and honor the children they lost.

Cole has since founded the Lancaster-based nonprofit Sweet Pea Project, which donates blankets to hospitals and birthing centers. The blankets are wrapped around stillborn babies and then given to the parents.

Remembrance garden

The Project also holds annual remembrance gatherings.

Those gatherings are now on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not wanting the coronavirus to keep grieving mothers from connecting, Cole is spearheading Sweet Pea Project’s Mother’s Day Remembrance Garden.

To create the virtual garden, Cole is encouraging mothers to photograph a flower for their lost child and post the photo on social media with the child’s name and the hashtags #stillamothergarden and #sweetpeaproject, any time from now through Mother’s Day.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to connect in some way,” Cole says. “Mother’s Day can be a tough one, especially as we’re all in self-isolation amidst a pandemic.”

Cole is now the mother to a 3-year-old daughter and three sons, ages 8, 10 and 12. She’s also the author of two books written to help grieving mothers: “Still” and “to linger on hot coals: collected poetic works from grieving women writers.”

“And, as a little Mother’s Day gift,” Cole says, “we will be randomly picking one of the flower photos to send a bereaved mother a copy of either of the two books. That mom will be announced on our Instagram and Facebook pages Sunday evening.”

I purchased “Still” two years ago to help my wife and me through the grieving process after we lost our first child, who would be coming up on his second birthday if he were alive today.

My wife and I now have a beautiful 5-month-old daughter. But there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t think about our first child. Most of the time, though, we keep those thoughts to ourselves.

The Mother’s Day Remembrance Garden, on the other hand, can perhaps provide comfort to mothers in knowing they’re not alone in their grief.

“Losing a child is a very isolating experience on its own,” Cole says. “We just want to make sure there’s still a place to connect.”

John Walk is an LNP sports staff writer.