The Long's Park Summer Music Series will look slightly different this year.

A month after the series was deemed canceled due to COVID-19 risks, the Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation today put out a press release announcing a revised schedule, comprised of an assortment of professionally-mixed past performances, as well as livestreamed performances from the amphitheater stage that will be closed to the general public.

"Instead of having a gap year, we’re pivoting to a digital platform for our concerts," says Summer Music Series Committee chairman Brad Zuke. "We do realize it won’t be the same experience from home as it is in-person, but we hope residents can enjoy these concerts while also staying safe and healthy.”

When artists perform live, the amphitheater will be mic'd up specifically for livestreaming, not in the traditional way that past concerts have been presented for large crowds in the park.

Thus far, only the June schedule has been announced to the public, but the foundation says that schedules for July and August will be released in the coming weeks. As with past years, each performance will take place each Sunday night at 7 p.m.

See below for the artists and how each will be digitally presented.

June 7

Thornetta Davis, blues singer. The press release describes this performance as "exclusive pre-recorded content."

June 14

Joy Ike, singer/songwriter, with Lancaster's Adam Blessing. This performance will be streamed live from the Long's Park Amphitheater stage and will be closed to the general public.

June 21

Brand X, jazz fusion band. This will be a digital presentation of the band's 2017 Long's Park performance.

June 28

Sweet Leda, soul band. This performance will be streamed live from the Long's Park Ampitheater stage and will be closed to the general public.