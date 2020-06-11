Starting this weekend, you’ll be able to toast Manheim with two beers named after the borough.

Swashbuckler Brewing Company will release Mannheim Ale and Mannheim Lager Saturday.

The name has an extra “n” as a nod to the region’s German heritage and namesake city on the Rhine. The brewery’s located at Mount Hope Estate and Winery and has a Manheim address.

Mannheim ale (4.5% ABV) is a kolsch-style ale. The brewery describes Mannheim lager (4.2% ABV) as a beer with a medium body and notes of toasted malt.

Brewmaster Brett Kintzer’s German-style beers have been recognized locally and nationally. His Dunkelweisse, a German-style wheat ale won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival last year. The Dunkelweisse won second-place and his Oktoberfest beer also won a third-place award at the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The beer will be released at a German Summerfest Saturday. Unlike the summerfest in Germany that brings crowds of about half a million people outdoors, the event is drive-thru. Orders will be taken online for bratwurst, kugel and sauerkraut plus six packs of beer and cases in cans. Pick-up will be Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

After Saturday’s event, the beer will be on tap at the Taproom & Grille at Mount Hope.

Lancaster Liederkranz usually hosts its own summer German festival. The 2020 Sommerfest was scheduled for this weekend, but has since been canceled. The group will have German food available for takeout on Saturday, June 13.

Aside from the summer festival, Mount Hope has other things happening on-site. A new drive-in will show classic movies (“Rocky” will be shown Friday and Saturday. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is coming up Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20.) The Taproom & Grille is has outdoor dining Fridays through Sundays. The site’s also streaming concerts, story times and other events.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is slated to open Aug. 8.

Swashbuckler’s two new beers aren’t the only ones toasting Manheim. A search on Untappd finds Manheim Bicycle Hefeweizen made by Bandera Ale Project in Texas and Prof Von Mannheim, an American IPA from Sörök A Möszjö Vödréből, a Hungarian brewery.