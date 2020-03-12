In “The Last Five Years,” which opens Friday at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta, we meet Jamie, a successful novelist, at the beginning of his romance and marriage to Cathy.

And we meet Cathy, a struggling actress, at the end of their marriage.

His story goes forward and hers goes backward.

The only time the couple is together is in the middle, on their wedding day.

“The structure of the show is beyond interesting to me,” says Ryan Dean Schoening, who is directing. “And we’re piecing it together not just for two performers but for four.”

The first week of the run, Adam and Alyssa Dienner — yes, they are married to each other — will star as Jamie and Cathy. The second week will feature Sean Meara and Larissa Melbert.

Usually, when this Jason Robert Brown show is staged, only one character is onstage, but Schoening has both Jamie and Cathy stay on the stage throughout.

Still, it’s a challenge

“It’s not the timeline,” says Alyssa Dienner. “The difficulty is playing almost against a wall the entire show. Even if he’s onstage with you, he isn’t interacting.”

“Cathy starts at rock bottom and moves toward being the happiest she’s ever been,” Schoening says.

Cathy is an actress and she is struggling throughout the whole show. Meanwhile, Jamie has written a successful novel and is the toast of the town.

“They are both flawed people and it’s those flaws that cause the issues they face,” Alyssa Dienner says. “They are very selfish people, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Cathy can only focus on Jamie’s success and her failure, and this causes her to blame him for her failures when he is not to blame. And Jamie doesn’t know failure, and he can’t sympathize with Kathy.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There’s a lot of push and pull in the show,” says Larissa Melbert. “She focuses so much on his success it overwhelms her.”

“My take on Jamie is he starts the show as a self-narcissist and becomes a cocky narcissist,” Adam Dienner says. “He doesn’t know how to handle success because he is so young.”

In real life, Brown had a messy divorce and his ex, Theresa O’Neill, sued him, stating that the musical violated nondisparagement within their divorce agreement. The story was a little too real.

Brown sued back, saying O’Neil interfered with his creative work.

Brown was required to take out specific references and a song that hit too close to home.

The cast can relate to Jamie and Cathy.

“I would relate more to Cathy,” Meara says. “My husband is very successful, and he does it with ease. You’d think it would be easier because you have real life to pull from, but in the back of my mind, I don’t want to behave that way.”

Melbert is the only cast member who is not married, though she is in a relationship.

“I can’t relate to the marriage aspect, but there are other challenges,” Melbert says. “She goes from rock bottom to the happiest she’s ever been in her life.”

The show has had its effect on the Dienners.

“Not to sound cheesy, I feel like it’s making us stronger,” says Alyssa Dienner. “How do we keep this from happening to us? We have a 45 minute drive home from the theater so we can decompress and talk about the rehearsal. It has not affected us in a negative way.”

“There was a moment (a few weeks ago) when I had to stop,” her husband says. “It was a very emotionally charged song and I was singing so angrily to her. Wait, that is my wife.”

Ironically, the couple is celebrating its fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday.