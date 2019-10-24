Arthur Miller wrote “The Crucible” in 1953 as an allegory for McCarthyism, the era when the U.S. government persecuted people alleged to be communists.
The stakes are higher in “The Crucible,” which is set during the Salem witch trials of 1692-93, because many of the people accused of being witches were hanged.
But it is clear that “The Crucible” is relevant to every generation that has come after and will come in the future. It is a play very much about human frailty.
That is one of the reasons Susquehanna Stage had wanted to perform the show for several years. And now it is.
“The Crucible” opens Friday.
“It’s extremely relevant,” says Madeline Ruth Pickens, who is playing Elizabeth Proctor. “It’s a human story about individual struggles with jealousy, pride, greed — human things that don’t have a time frame.”
The story follows the actual events of the trial, with some fictionalized events added.
After a narrator explains what the town of Salem is like — isolated, always fighting Native Americans, lacking civil liberties and stability — we find ourselves in the attic of the Rev. Samuel Parris (Duane Hespell), Salem’s latest minister (they go through them quickly) who is threatening to quit if he doesn’t get paid more.
He sits with his 10-year-old daughter, Betty (Grayson Marz), who is ill.
The night before, Betty, a few other girls and Parris’ slave, Tituba (Shekinah Qalo), who is from Barbados, were dancing naked in the woods, involved in some kind of pagan ritual.
Rumors of witchcraft and the devil spread all through Salem.
Now, a crowd is in front of Parris’ house, ready for a witch hunt.
Soon, Abigail Williams (Rachel Snyder), who was in the woods with the other girls, becomes ill. She and Betty begin acting strangely, as if they are possessed.
Hysteria sweeps through Salem. Tituba is accused of witchcraft and soon, townspeople are accusing each other with very little or no proof at all.
Parris calls in the Rev. John Hale (Jordan Ross Weinhold), an “expert” on witchcraft.
In the play (though not in real life), Abigail has had an affair with John Proctor (Tom Sharpes), a farmer who is married to Elizabeth Proctor. She worked for the couple.
The dancing in the woods was about trying to put a curse on Elizabeth Proctor.
Abigail wants to be with John, but John says no,
So Abigail starts the fuse that sets Salem afire. She can’t tell anyone why she was in the woods, and she asks the girls not to say. Lies are easier, and so many people seem so willing to believe witchcraft is involved.
“It’s probably true for others, too, but John made bad choices and can’t control the consequences. It spirals out of control,” Sharpes says.
“There is a lot of hubris,” says Kevin Ditzler, who is directing “The Crucible.”
“Everyone comes at it from different angles,” he says. “As it spirals, people lie; what is true and what is a lie (becomes uncertain).”
As Ditzler explains, people accuse other people because they want to take their land, because they have had running arguments with their neighbors, because they see an opportunity to gain wealth or position in the community.
The Proctors get caught up in the hysteria.
Neither believes in witches, but they are accused through lies and innuendo.
Will they lie to get out of it, or go to the gallows telling the truth?¶