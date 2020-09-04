After the cancellation of a live, in-person festival this year, the Susquehanna Folk Music Society is moving forward with a number of virtual concerts this season.

Kicking things off on Friday, Sept. 4 is the Juno Award-winning French Canadian band Le Vent du Nord. Since 2002, the band has melded traditional folk music with Quebecois music, which is itself influenced by Celtic sounds. The band released it's most recent album, "Territoires," in 2019.

The band will play live from Canada at 7:30 p.m., and the concert will be available to view on the Susquehanna Folk Music Society website. Tickets are $13, or $20 at the supporter level, and can be purchased up to the 30 minutes before showtime.

Next week, the music collective, based in New Cumberland, will host the winner of its 2020 Emerging Artist contest, Rob Kronen. Kronen, a Berks County native, won the contest on Aug. 9, beating out a field of five with his blues rock sound and winning the $500 prize. Kronen performs via livestream on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the SFMS website.

For more information on how to view the livestream concerts and learn more on future events, click here.