If last year’s Susquehanna Folk Festival is any indicator, there are a lot of supporters of folk culture in central Pennsylvania.

A whopping 1,250 of them, to be exact.

Jess Hayden, executive director of the Susquehanna Folk Music Society, was pleased to see a hearty turnout in the festival’s first year. The festival was made possible by a $60,000 grant from Explore York, formerly known as the York County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The grant guaranteed funding for two editions of the festival.

This year, Susquehanna Folk Music Society secured another Explore York grant to fund third and fourth years of the festival. It also received an additional $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and $10,000 of community support from Give Local York County.

“We’ve been so excited to get such nice support from the community,” Hayden says.

With the festival’s future secured, Hayden and her team can focus on elevating the experience of the crowd-pleasing festival.

The second Susquehanna Folk Festival will be Friday through Sunday at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, York County. Here’s what’s new and what to expect from this year’s festival.

The performers

At the heart of each Susquehanna Folk Festival is its musical talent.

Hayden’s particularly excited about Hot Club of Cowtown, a high-energy Texas swing trio.

“All three musicians are just stunning to watch,” Hayden says. “We get real excited about fabulous musicianship.”

Another lineup highlight is Don Flemons, a founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Flemons’ album “Black Cowboys” tells stories of African Americans in the West. Flemons was recently tapped by Rolling Stone magazine to chime in on Lil Nas X’s genre-bending hit “Old Town Road” and the concept of black cowboys in popular culture.

Other performers include flute and whistle player Joanie Madden and Cajun group BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet.

The Emerging Artists showcase will return to the festival as well, which gives the mic to up-and-coming performers who will compete for a performance slot on the festival’s main stage.

Hayden says she tries to keep all types of attendees in mind when booking the musical talent.

“We like to think it’s welcoming to someone who knows nothing about folk music or folk culture, or also someone who’s really discriminating at the same time, someone that really knows the music,” Hayden says.

New additions

Of course, folk culture is more than just music.

Storytelling is an important element of the culture, and this year, the festival is showing off the talent of those who can tell tall tales.

The Susquehanna Folk Festival received more than 50 submissions for its Liars’ Contest. The best 10 will tell their best fake story on Sunday, and a panel of three judges will determine who’s the best at fibbing. Bil Lepp, a five-time champion of the West Virginia’s Liars’ Contest, will emcee the competition.

The festival will add more live, on-stage interviews this year too. Four prominent folk artists will answer questions in the festival’s “Meet the Masters” series.

The festival also is expanding its craft offerings, another essential part of folk culture. In the “Traditional Craft Try-It Tent,” attendees can watch four traditional artists demonstrate their craft and then try it themselves, from Pysanky eggs to East African henna artists.

And, based on attendee feedback, Hayden and her team added a concert and a dance on Friday night, and a late-night blues club on Saturday evening that runs until midnight.

“We got comments on our surveys that wouldn’t it be great to have an after-festival kind of party. ... We kind of listened and thought we would add that aspect,” Hayden says.

Family-friendly

While the new addition will please the late-night crowd, the festival also has entertainment appropriate for the whole family.

The Give and Take Jugglers will perform in the festival’s Family Zone and give little attendees the opportunity to try juggling and balancing. There will also be bubble art by Debbie Flaum, a singalong with KLMN-tine, and a larger-than-life puppet parade from performance group Spiral Q.

“We want it to be really fun, and we want it to be welcoming,” Hayden says of the festival. “We want to think of it as something for everyone.”