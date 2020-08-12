The Susquehanna Chorale received a second place award in the American Prize competition, the group announced in a recent press release.

The acclaimed Mechanicsburg-based adult chamber ensemble, earned a second-place prize in the “Community Chorus” division of the esteemed nationwide competition.

The 40-member group earned second prize based on selections from their recordings “Sing Me to Heaven” from 2016 and “Roots & Wings” from 2018.

“We are honored to be the recipient of the American Prize, recognizing the artistic work of the Susquehanna Chorale,” conductor Linda L. Tedford, who founded the Susquehanna Chorale in 1981, said in a press release from the organization.

The American Prize competition was founded in 2009 and considers professional and community groups from all 50 state. Judges select winners from based on musicality, tone, style and a number of other artistic measures.

“This award is a testimony to the dedication and commitment of our singers and artistic staff to artistic excellence,” Tedford in the press release.