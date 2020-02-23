On Wednesday, the Diocese of Harrisburg filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Matt Haverstick, who serves as lead outside special counsel to the diocese, spoke to LNP Thursday about the decision and its impact on the diocese’s 89 parishes, including 18 in Lancaster County.
Was the decision to go to bankruptcy protection due to the 2019 Superior Court’s Renee Rice ruling that allows plaintiffs to sue Roman Catholic dioceses over decades-old sexual abuse?
During the time we did the compensation program, the Superior Court (allowed) the Rice decision. That was a significant change in the law. It was exposure we had not counted on at the time we did the survivors’ compensation fund. It put us back in peril for any one or two claims that could possibly put the diocese out of business.
It’s fair to say that was a significant factor in our thinking and planning. It was something that no one could account for because, frankly, it’s a novel theory of law.
When did the diocese decide to pursue bankruptcy as a course of action?
I can’t put my finger on a date in which it was decided, ‘OK, now we’re going to bankruptcy.’ It really was a continuum of thinking. What I will say is the (Superior Court’s) decision last summer really sharpened our thinking. I think the Rice decision was the thing that probably put us on the path irrevocably. But I think that was a path the diocese should be considering anyway.
In the wake of the filing, what assets does the diocese have to cover future claims?
Precious little. One of the key aspects of a bankruptcy filing is to get participation from insurance carriers. To date, for these historic claims or what I call the Rice-style claims, insurance carriers have denied coverage. So, we think without insurance, if any of these claims are successful, that would probably overwhelm the diocese. We’re hopeful that in bankruptcy, either through compulsion or by negotiation, we can get really meaningful participation from insurers.
Was the lawsuit filed against the diocese’s insurance carriers part of the bankruptcy filing?
It’s a separate lawsuit. First is the bankruptcy petition and then later in the day on the same docket we filed a complaint seeking insurance coverage from all of the diocesan insurance carriers who have coverage periods that cover the claims we anticipate. We think they’re obligated to cover it under the law.
Will bankruptcy affect parishes or schools within the diocese?
Not immediately and not directly. It’s the diocese as an organization that went into bankruptcy, not the parishes, not the schools which are all separate corporate entities. Reorganization as we understand it means there will be changes because the point is to get the diocese in a financially sound position. I think it's certain there will be change, I have no idea what that change is going to look like.
Could that include closing some schools or smaller parishes?
I think almost anything you can think of — closures or shrinkages are possible. That’s happened in other dioceses. There’s been nowhere near the level of evaluation to talk about whether it’s likely or which places.
Who would make those decisions?
The diocese, as part of the bankruptcy process, hires a financial adviser. Then, through negotiation and potential litigation with the creditors in bankruptcy, the bankruptcy judge will approve a plan. That will implement the process at which the diocese will go forward essentially as a new corporate entity.
If a parish is closed, could those assets be used to pay off future litigants?
What it means for a parish to close in bankruptcy is something none of us yet know the answer to, even assuming it would happen.
Has the diocese transferred any funds to protect assets leading to this bankruptcy filing?
No. There was a restructuring over a decade ago. That was done like many other dioceses (and) for-profit or nonprofit charities do routinely. There’s been some intimation that there was an effort by the diocese to sort of alienate funds to take it out of the bankruptcy estate very recently. That’s not true.
Was that restructuring done in response to the 2002 Boston clergy abuse cases?
It was done after Boston, but it doesn’t necessarily follow that there was a causal relationship. I think at the time it was viewed as prudent corporate management.