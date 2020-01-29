I’ve heard something about a big game coming to everyone’s living room this Sunday, Feb. 2. It’s Men in Tights Day, right? Kidding!

I may not be football’s biggest fan, but I do love an excuse to gather with friends and whip up some snacks. After all, sustenance is key for watching long-haul televised events, whether it's Super Bowl LIV, the Puppy Bowl or the Academy Awards ceremony a week later, on Feb. 9.

Hand-held nibbles are ideal when feeding a crowd, especially when gathered around the television. In the spirit of less mess and fuss, I’m serving up savory victuals with substance, yet no hosing down in the yard is required. The latest projections from the National Chicken Council are that Americans will slurp more than 1.3 billion chicken wings on game day. My question is: How many wet naps are involved?

Here’s my game plan.

For a group of four or five, consider refried lentil nachos. The brown lentils, which can be cooked ahead in 40 minutes and reheated, pack flavor but without the heaviness of traditional pulled pork or ground beef. You can prep all of your fixin’s before everyone shows up and build and broil the nacho mountain in less than 10 minutes, maybe even during half time.

My spin on the stromboli is great for a party of eight to 10. If you’ve never had the pleasure, stromboli is, simply put, topped pizza dough rolled into a log, baked and sliced. Although it calls for more prep time, it can be made in advance and served at room temperature.

Kansas City Chief fans are likely plotting their smoked meat plan, as KC is one of the country’s great barbecue capitals. The style is spice-rubbed brisket, pork or chicken that cooks low and slow on a smoker, then is served with a tangy tomato-based sauce. My gift to you: A stovetop barbecue sauce that comes together in about five minutes. Obviously, saucy anything means more mess, but what if this sauce went into baked beans, was smeared on a slider bun or drizzled over a tray of mac and cheese?

For the San Francisco 49ers crew, I’m rooting for avocado toast, the oh-so-Instagrammable breakfast/lunch/snack menu staple of sunny California that has migrated to avocado-free zones like central Pennsylvania. If avocados are not your thing, or those avos are still hard, make fancy toast — another way to say bruschetta. There’s a world of toppings in your condiment drawer.

Now who’s ready for some football?

STROMBOLI

Excerpted from “The Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations,” by Kim O'Donnel

Makes about 12 pieces.

Ingredients:

Dough

1 cup water

1 (1/4-ounce) envelope active dry yeast, or 2 1/4 teaspoons from a jar

Pinch of sugar

About 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Heat the water to 100 F (this is very warm but far from boiling) and pour into a small bowl. Sprinkle the yeast, sugar, and 1 tablespoon of the flour over the water. With a fork, stir until dissolved, then cover the bowl and allow the mixture to sit at room temperature until it is slightly foamy, about 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, (think wide and shallow versus tall and narrow), place 1 cup of the flour, the salt and the olive oil and stir with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Add the yeast mixture and stir until just mixed. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring between flour additions. You are looking for a soft, sticky dough that is just pulling away from the sides of the bowl. Depending on the weather (humidity, heat), the total amount of flour used will vary between 2 1/2 and 3 1/2 cups. It’s unnecessary to use the maximum amount.

Lightly dust a work surface with flour and turn the dough out of the bowl onto the work surface.

Begin kneading the dough in the following manner: Punch gently but firmly; fold in half and turn (rotate 15 minutes on your imaginary clock, or one-quarter turn). For the next 6 minutes, or until your dough becomes a smooth, soft, springy ball, your mantra is punch, fold, turn.

Lightly oil a large bowl and place the dough in the bowl, turning to coat. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap. (Alternatively, place the dough in a lightly greased pot with a lid.) Place in a warm spot, away from drafts. Let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

At this point, the risen dough may be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated (or frozen) for later use. (Thaw the frozen dough in the refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature before rolling.)

Meanwhile, prepare the filling.

Ingredients:

Filling

Kitchen note: Feel free to get creative with what’s in the pantry. Whatever you decide on, make sure your fillings are not too saucy or wet, which increases chances for a leaky or soggy stromboli. (That means no marinara sauce, at least not on the inside.)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/3 cup pesto, olive tapenade or sun-dried tomato spread

1/3 cup roasted or pickled peppers or drained artichoke hearts

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino cheese

1 cup spinach, arugula or chard that has been washed, dried and chopped, then seasoned with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and salt to taste

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated mozzarella or provolone cheese, to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

On parchment paper or a silicone mat, roll or shape the dough into a 10- by 14-inch rectangle that is about 1/2-inch thick. Have a wee bit of flour on hand in case dough sticks to your work surface.

Work with the long side of the dough rectangle closest to you. Sprinkle the oregano evenly over the dough.

Use the ingredient list as a guide and layer in the suggested order. Apply the filling to the two-thirds of the dough closest to you, keeping 1-inch dough borders free of any filling. If you need a visual reminder, make indentations with a paring knife.

Roll the dough away from you, jelly-roll style, into a log, making sure that the seam and ends are sealed, with the seam on the bottom.

Holding the parchment paper by the ends, carefully transfer the dough log to a sheet pan. If the stromboli is too long, feel free to arrange it into a horseshoe or snake shape. With a paring knife, make a few slashes on the top of the dough. For a deeper color, you may brush the dough with olive oil.

Bake until the dough is golden and makes a hollow sound when you tap the exterior, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Slice into wedges and eat hot or at room temperature.

REFRIED LENTIL NACHOS

Excerpted from “PNW Veg: 100 Vegetable Recipes Inspired by the Local Bounty of the Pacific Northwest,” by Kim O'Donnel

Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

4 cups water

1 cup brown or green lentils, rinsed

1 whole clove garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

12 to 16 ounces tortilla chips

1/2 to 1 cup grated cheese: cotija, Jack or cheddar

8 radishes, thinly sliced

6 to 8 scallions, ends trimmed, and sliced into thin rounds

1 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves

Optional garnishes: Pickled jalapeños; tomatillo salsa; cherry tomatoes, halved; plain yogurt or sour cream

Directions:

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the water, lentils and garlic and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low, cover and cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the lentils, reserving at least 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Transfer the lentils with garlic to a bowl and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 250 F.

Heat a 10- or 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil, tilting the pan to coat. Add the onion, stir and cook until soft and aromatic, 5 to 7 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed to prevent burning (though it’s OK if the onion gets a little crispy). Stir in the oregano, cumin, salt and pepper until the onions are well coated, then add the lentils.

Gradually pour in 1 cup of the cooking liquid; as it gurgles and reduces, mash the lentils. Continue to mash and stir, adding more liquid and adjusting the heat as needed to keep the mixture from scalding. The lentils are ready when the liquid is absorbed and the mash resembles a thick paste, about 15 minutes. Cover and set aside until assembling the nachos.

Arrange the tortilla chips on a sheet pan and warm through in the oven, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, gently reheat the refried lentils if necessary; they should be warm when assembling the dish.

To assemble, spread the warm chips on an ovenproof platter. Spoon the lentils all over the chips, immediately following a layer of cheese.

Preheat the broiler. Place the platter in the oven and cook until the cheese bubbles, about 1 minute (watch carefully!). Remove from the oven and top with the radishes, scallions, cilantro, more cheese for good measure and any garnishes you like. Serve immediately.

STOVETOP BARBECUE SAUCE

Excerpted from “The Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations,” by Kim O'Donnel

Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Ingredients:

1 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce (Anchovy-free Plan B: Pickapeppa sauce)

1 tablespoon unsulfured molasses

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon ground chipotle powder or smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter (optional but delightful)

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a small saucepan and stir, over medium heat, until thoroughly mixed. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to low, stirring to minimize burning. The sauce is ready when heated through. Take off the heat until ready to use.

Keeps in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about 1 week. Amounts may be doubled.

AVOCADO TOAST

The ingredients are few, but there’s a certain precision to getting avocado toast right. Bread should be sturdy with a chewy crust and avocados must be ripe. It’s worth waiting for.

Makes 4 servings, if toast is cut in half. Amounts may be doubled or tripled as needed.

Ingredients:

2 (1-inch) slices of thick, crusty bread, such as sourdough or multigrain

Olive oil

1 soft avocado, sliced in half and pitted

Coarse salt

Optional garnishes: Squeeze of fresh lime or lemon; sliced cherry tomatoes; feta cheese; arugula; basil; pickled peppers, anchovies

Directions:

Toast the bread as you like it. Drizzle olive oil on top. Spoon the avocado out of each half, keeping as much intact as possible and pile each half on one piece of toast. With a fork, roughly smash until the avocado is adhering to the bread. Season with salt and any optional garnishes.

P.S. Got crusty bread but no avocados? No problem. Rub a whole garlic clove on hot toast, followed by the drizzle of olive oil. Add a spoonful of ricotta cheese or cherry tomatoes, shaved pecorino, olives, pesto or whatever is lingering in the fridge. Nearly everything is fodder for fancy toast.