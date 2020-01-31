Super Bowl weekend always promises hard-hitting moments of great intensity, drama, perhaps a few bittersweet moments and a guaranteed triumphant climax. Of course, we’re talking about Franklin & Marshall College’s annual Super Bowl Cultural Warm-Up Concert. The 29th annual concert — which features an orchestra made up of F&M faculty and students as well as professional musicians from the Allegro Orchestra — takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Barshinger Center for the Musical Arts.

The programs features two major works — one old and one brand new. The well-known piece is Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. The other part of the concert is the premiere of Elizabethtown composer Ralph Lehman’s “Pathways to Freedom.”

Lehman, 78, has been a resident of the area for his entire life.

“I’m originally from Dauphin County,” Lehman says. “I grew up in the small town of Elizabethville, and now I’m living in Elizabethtown. They’re only two permanent addresses I’ve had.”

Lehman can play every instrument, though he focuses on woodwinds, but he does most of his composing with a small MIDI-compatible keyboard and recording software called Finale.

“I’ve been using that for maybe 20 or more years,” Lehman says. “It just keeps getting better. The input is very easy. If you’re writing for a string quartet, you go in and chose the four instruments you’re going to use and then you get instant playback.”

For his latest composition, Lehman decided to focus on local history.

“I’ve always been a history nut,” says Lehman, who was a music teacher at Lancaster Catholic High School, as well as in the Donegal and Warwick school districts.

Each of the three movements in “Pathways to Freedom” looks at a significant moment in Lancaster County’s history and tells the story through music.

Lehman begins chronologically —with a historical moment that is probably the least well known of those referenced in the piece. The movement is called “The Witness Tree” and refers to a white oak tree outside of the Donegal Presbyterian Church. In 1777, according to Lehman’s notes for “Pathways to Freedom,” a worship service was interrupted by a messenger carrying word of British Gen. William Howe’s invasion. The rider was seeking aid for Gen. George Washington’s army. The congregation joined hands around the tree and vowed allegiance to the Colonial army. The tree, which was known forevermore as the “Witness Tree,” stood for more than three centuries before it eventually succumbed to disease.

Lehman’s score incorporates a pre-Revolutionary song called “The Liberty Song,” which was set to the tune of “Heart of Oak” — a British naval song.

“The tune was appropriated by colonists as a colonial patriotic tune,” Lehman says. “Almost like snubbing their noses at the British.”

Listen:

"Pilgrim's Pathway" (excerpt) Lehman composes his pieces in Finale. The recorded piece is used as reference for the musical director. In this short segment of Pilgrim’s Pat…

The second movement, “Pilgrim’s Pathway,” doesn’t refer to a singular event but is about Lancaster County’s involvement in the Underground Railroad in general — specifically the St. Peters Creek in Peach Bottom, which, according to Lehman’s notes, escaped slaves would link up to after coming north along the Susquehanna River and follow inland. The piece opens with an almost-ambient environment that incorporates African rhythms and motifs to tell the story of the dangerous passage that runaway slaves endured in their hopes to reach freedom. The song quotes famous traditional African American song “Follow the Drinkin’ Gourd,” and includes a rhythmic drum part in the middle before settling back into a more mysterious theme.

The final movement of Lehman’s piece is the historical event the many residents of Lancaster County will be familiar with — and it’s probably the most complex of the three segments. “The Burning Bridge” refers to the famous incident during the Civil War when Union troops set fire to the bridge spanning the Susquehanna between Columbia and Wrightsville to prevent the advancement of the Confederate army. The movement resolves itself with a triumphant ending.

“When it starts, it’s a rather peaceful representation of the river flowing by that very quickly gets into a tension-feeling section,” Lehman says. “There is a disguised version of ‘Dixie,’ the piccolo plays and underlying that is all the tension. To me that’s representing the Confederate soldiers marching from York toward Columbia and the militia trying to hold them off and blow the bridge.”

Dramatic for sure. And Lehman’s music succeeds in conveying the emotions and urgency of the moment.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brian Norcross, conductor of instrumental ensembles at Franklin & Marshall College, will be leading the orchestra during the event. Norcross summed up the rich variety of the program in an email.

“The combination of the Shostakovich and (Lehman’s) piece is a great display of contrast, with both presenting beauty, power, sadness, and triumph,” Norcross says. “(Lehman’s) piece is quite different than the extraordinarily dramatic Shostakovich. Musically we might describe this music as both theatrical but also impressionistic.”

Lehman is excited to debut his pieces, but he is equally excited to listen to the Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5.

“It’s a real major piece of music. I would make an effort to get there just for that,” Lehman says.

Lehman’s respect for the composers that came before him is evident.

“Trying to write music is a thing that will create the utmost admiration for the great composers of the past,” Lehman says. “With computers you get an instant feedback. I can write a few bars and play it back to myself, and if I don’t like something, I can try a little tweaking. Mozart and Beethoven never had that.”