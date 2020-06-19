You may have seen Ms. Tucker before in a foster spotlight, and we’re very shocked that she is still here.

Ms. Tucker is a dashing 12-year-old spayed female cat. She often can be found curled up in the sunniest windowsill she can find, soaking up those sweet summer rays. If asked to name some of her favorite things (other than the aforementioned sunny windowsills), Tucker would tell you that watching the fireflies at night and the birds during the day, getting brushed, and rolling around in a pile of catnip would top her list.

You may have been blinded by how fabulous she is (and we wouldn’t blame you), but we are working with Tucker to get her to a happy and healthy weight. She is going to thrive in a home that can cheer her on and encourage her to be the healthiest cat she can be. Of course, she still expects some yummy snacks now and again, as rewards for doing her best.

If you are looking for someone who will love spending time with you, whether it be sunbathing or watching movies, Tucker is waiting to be your best friend.

Anyone interested can email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption, or you can call the Humane League at 717-393-6551 to inquire about an adoptable animal.

Last week's pet

- Lily, a 9-year-old spayed female cat, was still available for adoption late last week at from the Humane League of Lancaster County.

Status of Pet Adoptions

Humane League of Lancaster County

Adoptions have resumed on a case-by-case basis. Anyone interested in adopting can email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org specifying the animal in which you are interested. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption. Also, they can call the Humane League at 717-393-6551 to inquire about an adoptable animal.

SPCA

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center is offering modified public services. Meet-and-greet appointments are offered daily. Visit PSPCA.org to view the profiles of available animals.

The center also has begun appointment-only spay/neuter surgeries on Tuesdays and is continuing to provide vaccine clinics from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

To schedule appointments, email Lancaster@pspca.org.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Lancaster CARES/Furever Home

Now open by appointment only. Animal adoptions will be scheduled upon receipt and approval of applications. See website for applications: fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com/animals

The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals

The office is closed and all pets are in foster care. All staff are working from home and still on call for all animal emergencies. Adoptions have resumed. Anyone interested can set up an appointment for a safe distance meet and greet.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County

The thrift shop has reopened but is limited to two members per household and a 10-minute time limit.

Adoption room visitation will be permitted only for preapproved adoption applications. Visitation is limited to two members per household.

Pet Pantry has resumed its spay and neuter clinics as well as its trap/neuter/return clinics for feral cats.

Vaccine clinics also will be available the first Saturday of each month. Call 717-983-8878 for availability of appointments or visit petpantrylc.org for more information.