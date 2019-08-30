A post shared by Katie (@katieamacdonald2) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT
The pick-your-own fields are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday the business is closed.
Oregon Dairy has a sunflower patch at 1289 Creek Road, Lititz where sunflowers should be in bloom through Sept. 2.
The patch will be open Saturday, Aug. 31; Sunday, Sept. 1 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Tickets include a wagon ride to the sunflower patch, admission to the Thank a Farmer corn maze and one sunflower to take home. There are two entry times: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m.
By Thursday afternoon, many of the sunflowers have wilted in a field next to Please Wash Me Carwash.
Oregon Dairy will also have one final yoga session in the sunflower field at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $26.
At two other patches, flowers have faded.
At Country Barn and Farm Market, despite the staggered planting of different varieties, bloom time was cut short by heavy rain and high temperatures. By last week, staff shared on Facebook that the sunflower fields have passed their prime.
At Please Wash Me Carwash in Elverson, Chester County, the sunflower fields are filled with drooping flowers. While the spent sunflowers aren’t attracting photographers, they’re bringing in lots of birds, including goldfinches, says Joey Frey, co-owner of the business, on a Facebook video.