Sunflowers
Buy Now

While sunflowers are starting to fade, there are at least two places in Lancaster County to find lots of blooms.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

While sunflowers are starting to fade, there are at least two places in Lancaster County to find lots of blooms.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet has a sunflower patch at 400 Long Lane, Lancaster that should be in bloom for another two weeks, says Phyllis Shenk, co-manager.

The sunflower patch is free. No tickets are needed. If you want to pick sunflowers, they are 25 cents each or 12/$2.

This is the first year the farm has planted sunflowers and some people have shown up just for the flowers.

“It has been very well received,” Shenk says.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Hadley and I had a little mommy daughter date picking sunflowers this morning! It's a simply gorgeous day.

A post shared by Katie (@katieamacdonald2) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT

The pick-your-own fields are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday the business is closed.

Oregon Dairy has a sunflower patch at 1289 Creek Road, Lititz where sunflowers should be in bloom through Sept. 2.

The patch will be open Saturday, Aug. 31; Sunday, Sept. 1 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Tickets include a wagon ride to the sunflower patch, admission to the Thank a Farmer corn maze and one sunflower to take home. There are two entry times: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter

Sunflowers [photos]

1 of 20

Oregon Dairy will also have one final yoga session in the sunflower field at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $26.

At two other patches, flowers have faded.

At Country Barn and Farm Market, despite the staggered planting of different varieties, bloom time was cut short by heavy rain and high temperatures. By last week, staff shared on Facebook that the sunflower fields have passed their prime.

At Please Wash Me Carwash in Elverson, Chester County, the sunflower fields are filled with drooping flowers. While the spent sunflowers aren’t attracting photographers, they’re bringing in lots of birds, including goldfinches, says Joey Frey, co-owner of the business, on a Facebook video