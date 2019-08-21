Sunflower fields are popping up throughout the Lancaster County region.
This week's hot temperatures and rain helped the flowers grow, however the big blooms should stick around at least through the weekend.
While most visitors focus on getting a perfect photo of the sunflowers, Katie Laughlin, director of fun at the Country Barn, points out the importance of bees in pollinating crops.
For farmers, sunflowers are a good crop because they grow fast and can be used as a second crop or a cover crop.
And did you know sunflower heads will turn or track the sun as they grow? Later, they’ll face east and then face down, according to the Thomas Jefferson Agricultural Institute.
Here are two sunflower fields to check out in the region:
Country Barn Farm Market, 211 S. Donerville Road, will have a sunflower festival Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last tickets will be sold at 4 p.m. Tickets are $9 per person for ages 3 and older.
Visitors can take a wagon ride or walk to the five acres of sunflower fields. The site will also have activities for kids plus food.
The sunflower bloom should peak this weekend, Laughlin says, but she expects the flowers to stick around through the middle of next week.
The sunflower field next to Please Wash Me Carwash in Elverson, Chester County has bloomed for several years and now attracts tens of thousands of people.
This year, the field has seen lots of visitors and hosted a wedding Aug. 11.
The car wash is at 1 Yeingst Drive, Elverson.