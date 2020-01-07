Choosing music to play for a car full of people is a delicate balance.
It’s not like a house party, where others can simply move to another room if they don’t like what they hear. You’re all in an enclosed space, fated to share the same sounds until you reach your destination. And when your co-pilots are your bandmates, the pressure can be even greater.
Luckily for the musicians of Sun Not Yellow, there’s one go-to they can always agree on: Bob Dylan.
“It’s a pretty solid go-to when we’re in the car on tour and need something to listen to,” says singer/guitarist Jessi Barki. “We’re like, just put on Bob Dylan.”
That shared love will be on full display Friday night when Sun Not Yellow performs Dylan’s music at a special show at Tellus360. The night will include two sets: one of Sun Not Yellow’s original songs, and another dedicated to Dylan’s works.
Barki says he and his bandmates, bassist Caden Myers and drummer Cory Paternoster, plan to use funds raised at the show toward its upcoming tour, beginning Jan. 17. The 15-day jaunt will take them from New York City to Texas, New Orleans, Arkansas and other locales in between.
The idea to theme the show around another artist’s discography came from Tellus360’s venue manager, Shannon McNally, Barki says. He, Myers and Paternoster settled on Dylan pretty quickly. They bonded over a mutual love of the artist while students at Lebanon Valley College.
Barki says Myers — the band’s biggest Dylan fan — took the lead on crafting the setlist, which Barki and Paternoster tweaked for the finished product. The hope is that casual and devoted Dylan fans alike will enjoy the show.
“I tried to choose a couple that were a little more popular that people would know pretty well, that are kind of catchy, and also have some of the deep cuts, that true Bob Dylan fans would really know,” Barki says.
Expect to hear the band put its own spin on classics like “It Ain’t Me Babe,” and several tracks from the 1969 record “Nashville Skyline.” The band also will play Dylan’s cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower.” Revisiting that song in preparation for the show made Barki’s appreciation for it grow deeper.
“For some reason, I wasn’t crazy about it when I first listened to it, but after learning it, I don’t know,” Barki says. “I really, really like it now. I like the vibe of the song now that I’ve played it. I think it takes almost really feeling it and connecting with the song to understand that.”
Like many listeners, Barki was drawn to Dylan’s poetic lyricism. That’s what got Dylan a Nobel Prize in literature, after all, making him the first singer-songwriter ever to receive the award. Barki believes the honor was well-deserved.
“His impact on the world and people around him has been really positive,” Barki says. “I think some really great ideas and world views have come out of his writing, and he’s helped make the world a better place with the things he’s said and the music that he’s created. So, I think it was super well-deserved.”
Among those sentiments Barki speaks of messages of anti-war and peace, life and its randomness, and challenging societal norms.
“I like that he points those out and is like, think about this for a second, why is this like this?” Barki says. “I want to write like that. I think that’s really important and really cool.”