A recent discussion with my 10-year-old granddaughter, Kailey, about her summer camp experiences took me back 60 years to my camp weeks.

At that time my family lived in rural Manor Township, my mother did not drive and my father worked away Monday through Friday on bridge construction. So a week away from home was the highlight of my summer.

I attended Child Evangelism’s Good News Camp in Quarryville, located next to the Presbyterian Home.

For the week, 80 to 100 girls resided in a two-story cement-block dormitory. We were divided into “tribes,” as the camp had a Native American theme — not appropriate today. Each girl in the tribe, and the tribe as a whole, were responsible for earning points by learning Bible verses, cleaning up the sleeping area, lining up properly for activities, winning different sports and games during the recreation time and being quiet after “lights out.”

One year, I was in a group with an extremely comical and fun-loving girl. We never received points for quiet after “lights out.” We just couldn’t settle down and stop giggling. But in another year, I made up for it by being the tetherball and jacks champ in recreation. For the most part, the campers took earning points seriously and did try to be the best “tribe“ for ourselves and our counselors by the end of the week.

There was no on-site swimming pool, so every afternoon we put on our suits, climbed over a fence and ran through a cow pasture — dodging cow pies — to reach a country road. Then, in a straight line, we excitedly walked to the Quarryville public pool. I can still see the “Oh no!” looks on the faces of the people as we invaded their space. Can you imagine today seeing 80 young girls in bathing suits walking single file down a country road?

In the evening, we had chapel and an inspirational bonfire, with much singing and sharing.

The week was made possible by our wonderful and ever-patient leaders and teachers: “Chief“ Jay Evans and his wife “Princess“ Harriet, Miss Kathryn Hershey and Miss Edna Mae Glick.

When Kailey and I compared weeks, we found that our chapel and bonfire experiences were similar. But recreation — not so much.

Kailey had a lake and a pond for tubing, and jet-skis, bungee swings, a zip line and an on-site pool.

Really, no cow pies? She missed all the fun!

The author lives in Manor Township.

