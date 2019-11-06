While the Thanksgiving turkey will be the centerpiece of many a dining table later this month, the freshly roasted bird would look mighty lonely without side dishes around it.

From squash casserole to cranberry chutney and candied sweet potatoes to fancy green beans, every family has its favorite accompaniments. We want to hear about yours.

Send or email us your recipes for your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, and your recipe might appear in an upcoming article. In addition, your name will be put into a drawing for a brand-new hardcover cookbook called “The Side Dish Bible: 1001 Perfect Recipes for Every Vegetable, Rice, Grain, and Bean Dish You Will Ever Need.”

The hardcover, fully illustrated cookbook was published Tuesday by America’s Test Kitchen.

Send your recipes by Monday, Nov. 18, to Mary Ellen Wright, Editorial Department, LNP, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster PA 17608-1328, or email them to food@lnpnews.com.

Be sure to include your name, address and phone number.