When the Lancaster Public Library was closed for the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wi-Fi was still running.

Staff members coming to check on the 125 N. Duke St. building would find people sitting in the courtyard and on the front steps, accessing the library’s Wi-Fi on their devices.

That gave the staff an idea: Why not provide a safe, quiet place where local school students can come to study, and have access to reliable Wi-Fi?

For the past few weeks, the library has been offering what’s being called its Study Hall program, for students ages 9 to 18.

On the library’s second floor, in Bates Auditorium, up to 12 students at a time can study quietly, in seats that are set at least 6 feet apart, and use the library’s Wi-Fi, says Lissa Holland, the library’s executive director.

Study Hall hours are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

“There’s this idea that everybody is connected” to reliable Wi-Fi at home, Holland says. “And we know that’s not true.

“Right now, we’re not letting people just relax in the library, for everyone’s health purposes,” Holland says. “But what we could do was help students who have devices and need internet.”

(Patrons can visit the library to check out materials, but, because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, are being asked to keep their visits to a maximum of 30 minutes.)

There’s always adult supervision in the auditorium during the Study Hall hours, Holland says.

“We have volunteers, or a staff person,” Holland says. “They’re just making sure that students are quietly studying. ... They’re not there to tutor, or to discipline.”

Most students will be sitting by themselves in the Study Hall, Holland says.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But, if a student has “somebody they’re working with and they both are agreed, they may sit together and work (quietly) in a group,” she says. “But then they come in as a group and leave as a group.”

Holland says that, according to library policy, students can come to the library unaccompanied by an adult starting at age 9. Therefore, that’s the starting age at which students can use the Study Hall.

Students must wear masks at all times in the auditorium, Holland says.

“They can come and go as their needs demand,” Holland adds. “They may not bring in food or drink, and there are no public restrooms available.”

Holland says not a lot of students have been using the Study Hall, but she hopes more will learn about the program and use it.

If a lot of students start needing to use the Study Hall, the hours may be expanded, Holland says.

“I really feel strongly about this program,” Holland says. “I want it to be a success. I hope people come and take advantage of it.

“It’s a way that we at the library can give back to the community,”she adds. “And it’s a time when we all need to work together.”

For information online about the library’s Study Hall, visit lancasterpubliclibrary.org/study-hall.