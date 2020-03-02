If you’re lucky, you have a teacher like Sister Helen David Brancato, who taught at Lancaster Catholic High School from 1969 through 1975.

Just ask three of Lancaster’s leading artists, who studied art with Brancato, then known as Sister Helen David.

“She was the coolest nun I ever had,” says Ann DeLaurentis (Class of 1975), who shows frequently in the area and is known for her striking precisionist scenes of Lancaster city. “She was really open to different forms of expression. Whatever you wanted to explore was OK.”

“She could recognize particular artistic strengths,” says Bot Roda (1970), an illustrator and cartoonist who has worked for such diverse companies as Pepsi, AT&T and the Baltimore Orioles. “She was very accepting and encouraging.”

“Sister made class more than an activity. It was a real way to express yourself,” says Richard Ressel (1971), who succeeded Brancato (by about two years) as an art teacher at Lancaster Catholic High, where he still teaches.

The artists will be reunited with their teacher at A Palette-able Affair, a fundraiser for Lancaster Catholic High School’s fine and performing arts department. The event is being held Saturday at the school.

Brancato’s order, The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, is co-sponsoring the event with Lancaster Catholic.

Artwork by DeLaurentis, Roda, Ressel and Brancato will be auctioned off following a cocktail hour and dinner.

“I came to Lancaster when I was fairly young,” Brancato says. “I told Dick (Ressel) there had to be something in the water, there were so many talented young people. It was a great teaching experience.”

Brancato, 75, now lives in Bryn Mawr, where she retired from teaching.

She runs the Gatehouse Gallery on the grounds of St. Aloysius Academy, where she has her studio.

She paints every day and has long been involved in social justice causes. She spent 15 years working in inner-city Philadelphia.

“I believe in the power of art,” she says.

A few months ago, Ressel and Roda went to visit Brancato in Bryn Mawr to talk about the fundraiser. They didn’t know what to expect. It had been more than 45 years, after all.

They were delighted with the visit.

Teacher’s impact

Roda admits he wasn’t much of a student back at Catholic High in the early 1970s. Academics did not come easily.

But art did. More specifically, illustrating and cartooning.

“It was what I was put on Earth to do,” Roda says.

Brancato encouraged him.

In his sophomore year, Roda found out he could flunk two classes and would not have to repeat the year.

“I said, ‘Give me an F, I’ll be in the art room,” he remembers with a laugh.

“Probably, some of the sisters were more caught up in rules and regulations, but my gosh, (the students) produced such wonderful work,” Brancato says. “If it was a haven for them. That is what I hoped for.”

DeLaurentis was different than Roda.

An excellent student, she was torn between science and art.

“I remember thinking, do I make a go of it as an artist or get a real job in science,” she says. Art eventually won out.

DeLaurentis remembers Brancato was “gentle, quiet and chill, with a sense of humor.”

Completing assignments was required.

“You didn’t have to stick to them too strictly,” DeLaurentis says. “Once you got onto something, she encouraged you to go with it.”

“I kind of hate rules,” Brancato says with a laugh.

Ressel simply loved all kinds of art genres and everything about them, but he lacked confidence.

“I had no direction, but in this art room (which he now runs) I watched sister do her watercolors. It inspired me. She can do in three brushstrokes what it takes me 18 to do.”

Brancato admired a piece that Ressel made in class and she insisted on entering it in the Scholastic Art Awards.

“I got a national medal. I remember thinking, oh, I’m good at this,” Ressel says.

That experience put him on the art path and Brancato showed him what a teacher could be.

“People touch you in ways you don’t realize until later,” he says. “I don’t think Sister would realize the impact she’s had.”¶