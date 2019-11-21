The Demuth Museum’s reason for being is to celebrate and explore the life and works of Charles Demuth, Lancaster’s best-known artist.

The museum has a large Demuth collection and often has portions of it on display. Exhibits about a specific time in his life, a friend’s artwork or artists who are inspired by him grace the walls of the museum.

And then there is Art in a Box, an annual exhibit featuring the work of students throughout the county. This exhibit is in its 18th year.

Teachers from elementary through high school who ask to participate get free art supplies and lesson plans to help students learn about Demuth, his life and his artwork.

Then the students take the supplies from the box and create artwork in a variety of forms — portraits, architecture, still life, sculpture — using Demuth’s style.

Teachers then choose which works will go to the museum for the Art in a Box show.

The first thing that struck me when I walked into the museum was how charming so much of the work was.

Using watercolors, crayons, markers and colored paper, students did a great job capturing the essence of Demuth.

This was perhaps most obvious in the architecture pieces.

Chi Luv used watercolor to create thick stripes of blue against the backdrop of a watertower — one of Demuth’s favorite landmarks — along with a suggestion of a gated home.

A line drawing of a grand house, which may or may not be the Lancaster Museum of Art, is superimposed over shapes and shadows of color, framing the house in intriguing ways. It’s by Connor Crater.

Graycen McDonald drew a row of houses with white Xs and green and purple triangles.

Perhaps the most elaborate architecture piece is a cityscape with triangles of bold colors in the sky. The piece is by Ava Richardson.

Like Demuth’s work, these portraits of buildings play with geometry and color.

Colorful curlycue portraits swirl over paper in several works.

Ava Arroyo brings tumbling heads together with splashes of color to create a nose or scribbly hair in purple, green and yellow.

In a similar style, but with a different vibe, Aiden Dickinson drew a portait of a man with blue, green and orange faces, quartered into squares.

The work is freed from conventions but captures the subject.

The scultpures here use colored paper, and the subject is mostly food. Scultpures of a taco and soda are by Izzy Idoeta. Another features a charming piece of watermelon by Monica Drear.

And then there are the pumpkins. Lots of pumpkins are in this exhibit, and the colors, shapes and scenes are lovely.

The shape of the pumpkins is fairly standard, but the colors are great: Deep deep orange, rainbow colored, purple and blue, dark green, light yellow.

We see rows of pumpkins, some realistic, others glowing or dissolving, shining brightly or fading. What a wonderful subject the pumpkin is.

It’s clear these students learned about Charles Demuth’s artwork from the inside out, by looking at his famous works, listening to and watching their teachers and then getting the chance to explore in their own worlds.

It’s a delight.