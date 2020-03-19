Editor's Note This is the first in a series about organizing different areas of your home.

The kitchen is the heart of your home. It’s where your family gathers for meals, where people congregate at parties and where, unfortunately, you might have the most clutter. And a cluttered kitchen not only looks bad, it’s also less functional.

“We spend most of the time in our home in our kitchens, so it’s important to create space for a calm and peaceful existence as we move about our day,” says Melissa Groff, a self-professed “neat freak,” professional organizer and the owner of Namastay Organized in Lancaster.

If you’d like to organize your kitchen, but you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Check out these tips from organizing experts on how to make your kitchen work for you.

Set your goals.

“Before you lift a finger, identify your goals for your kitchen,” Groff says. “What is causing you stress when you spend time there? Perhaps your countertops are too cluttered or you’re constantly digging through your utensil drawer. Think about how you want to ideally use your kitchen, and it will help you stay focused as you work through the following steps. If you want to facilitate nightly dinner prep, you may move entertainment platters to a higher shelf. If you love to host dinner parties, your cheese board might take the priority spot.”

Start by decluttering.

“To start, it’s important to make sure what you are keeping in your kitchen belongs there,” Groff says. “Pull everything out of your cabinets and drawers. Yes, everything! As you evaluate each item, ask yourself the following questions: Do I love this? Do I use it in the kitchen? Once you have gone through every category, trash broken or damaged items. Donate items that are no longer useful to your favorite charitable organization. Make sure to check their website to see what they are accepting at the moment.”

Clean deeply.

“Once everything is out, give your kitchen a good clean,” Groff says. “When was the last time you had completely empty drawers? Time to do a quick vacuum with the Dustbuster, wipe down the insides of your cabinets and drawers and then give your countertop a good clean.”

Start sorting.

Determine categories for your items, and group like things together in a way that works for you and how you use your kitchen. “There are some general guidelines for kitchens, and cabinets are often set up that way,” says Kathy Schlegel, owner of Organized Enough LLC in Millersville. “Put the pots and pans near the stove, the glasses near the sink and the flatware near the table, if possible.”

Make sure it fits.

After sorting, Groff recommends taking time to make sure the space works for what you have planned. “I like to write the category on a sticky note and place it on the shelf where I want the items to go back,” she says. “Take a quick peek at your pile. Does it look like a match for the amount of space you have planned? If not, go back to the drawing board, or it might be time to do a second pass at decluttering.”

Contain what you can.

“Find containers that help you access your things. A well-placed turntable can help you get to sauces in a corner cabinet,” Groff says.

Schlegel recommends baskets with handles (which you can label on the end near the handle) and spring-loaded drawer dividers.

“Note that there are different heights for these,” she says. “They are also available for bedroom drawers and are higher, so make sure you measure the height of your drawer to make sure it isn’t too high. If you have a very old kitchen or dresser, they may not fit. I like them because you can separate things in a way that fits what you have. For example, you may use a drawer for kitchen towels and potholders. You may need less room for the potholders, so you just set it to fit what you have.”

Once you’ve found a place for everything in your cabinets, take another step to stay organized. “Add labels as a finishing touch,” Groff says. “That way, anyone else that uses your home will know exactly where things go back when they’re done with them. This completes the system that you’ve created and defines boundaries so that you only have to do this once.”

Use your countertops efficiently — and attractively.

“Stage your countertops with useful items that don’t fit comfortably in your cabinets,” Groff says. “Cheese boards, cake platters, a turntable with your oil and vinegar can all be attractive clean items to keep on your countertop. Keep it free of less attractive things like appliances when possible.”

Evaluate what you’re using and what’s in good shape.

— Appliances and one-use cooking gadgets. “Have you used it in the last year?” Groff says. “It might be a good time to donate to someone that might use it.”

— Tupperware. “If your Tupperware container is missing its lid, it’s time for it to go,” Groff says. “Keeping one to two disposable containers is reasonable, but any more and you’ll end up crowding a space that is often accessed. Nest like-sizes and shapes together and organize lids together in a container.”

— Dishes. “The ‘right’ amount of anything is different for everyone, but generally service for six to eight people is enough dishes to sustain most families,” Groff says.

“Use wire racks in your cabinets to separate the dishes,” Schlegel recommends. “This keeps them organized and helps you to put them away easier.”

— Cookware. “Make sure you throw away nonstick cookware when the surface begins to chip or flake,” Groff says. “Properly store them with a paper towel or cloth between them and use wooden spoons to extend their life. With moderate usage they should last three to five years.”

Raid the refrigerator.

“It’s important to keep this organized, as holding on to spoiled or expired items can cause illness,” Groff says. She recommends:

— Get rid of spoiled and expired foods.

— Freeze foods that can be enjoyed later.

— Wipe it down to eliminate illness-causing bacteria.

— Group food items together and label things with a chalk marker, which can be removed with an alcohol wipe as needed.

Purge your pantry.

“I ask people what area is bothering them the most. It is often the pantry,” Schlegel says. She and Groff say you should:

— Check your canned goods and donate items you no longer want or need to local shelters.

— Add anything to this pile that you no longer like to eat and has a future expiration date.

— Trash stale goods. Decant items into airtight containers; group items of similar categories and place together in containers with labels (pasta, grains, etc.).

Get rid of expired items.

These could range from cleaners to spices, Groff says. “Most cleaners begin to lose their effectiveness after two years, so toss anything older than that,” she says. “Expired canned goods, spices and baking items can all lurk undetected if they aren’t checked regularly. I like to write the expiration date on containers with a white chalk marker and set a calendar alarm every three months to check those categories.”

Reduce paper clutter.

“Snap a photo of menus and file in Evernote or in a cloud-based photo album,” Groff suggests. “Create a command center near where you exit the home with a place to collect mail and a calendar that everyone can reference.”

Recycle plastic bags.

“If you have a place to collect your plastic bags, make sure to periodically take them to be recycled,” Groff says. “Target, Wegmans and many other grocery stores in your area have a recycling box. You can check earth911.com to find yours.”

