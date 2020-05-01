William Shakespeare was no stranger to pandemics that caused theaters to be shut down.

After all, London’s theaters closed because of plague outbreaks in the 1590s and the early 1600s.

If only the Bard could have had access to Zoom.

That’s how a Shakespearean comedy will be performed Sunday night, May 3, amid social distancing and venue closures wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The People’s Shakespeare Project is bringing the cast of its 2017 production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” back together to perform the show live online — with music, costumes and props.

The idea of bringing the cast back together came after a meeting that the troupe’s board held via the Zoom videoconferencing platform, says Laura Korach Howell, founder and artistic/executive director of The People’s Shakespeare Project.

The company’s scheduled summer show, “Much Ado About Nothing,” had already been postponed until summer 2021 because of COVID-19.

“We’re creative people, and we need to create,” Howell says, “and I was just racking my brain to see what can we do to participate in the arts community now, when it’s just so difficult.”

Board member — and “Midsummer” cast member — Jeremiah Miller wondered whether the group could use Zoom to perform a shortened version of a Shakespeare play online, Howell says.

Knowing people are sitting in front of screens all day as they work from home, Howell wanted the show to be shortened.

She realized she has abridged versions of several of Shakespeare’s plays at the ready, since they’re used for the company’s annual Camp Will for young people.

“To start with ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ — it’s just such a perfect play,” Howell says. “It’s fun, and it’s accessible.”

The play is filled with fairies, runaway lovers, characters smitten with others via magic spells, a play within a play and even a guy whose head has been magically transformed into that of a donkey.

“It’s funny, and we need funny right now,” Howell says.

“It’s broad humor, so we found that working on the Zoom platform, the broader the acting the better,” Howell adds. “Because we only have a third of our bodies to work with. ... We can get away with a lot, doing ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ ”

Costumes and props

The actors will all perform in front of their computer screens, Howell notes.

They’ll be having fun with props — even trying to make it look like one character is handing an object to another, even though both actors are in their respective homes.

Amy Mozingo, the costumer from the 2017 production, still had the show’s fairy wings and crowns. She put them on her porch for Howell to pick up from a safe social distance to distribute to the cast.

Howell had to order a new donkey head from Amazon and mail it to Adam Lauver, who’s playing Bottom, in Maryland.

Big screen

All but one person among the cast members from the 2017 production, which was presented in Lancaster’s Binns Park, are back for Sunday’s performance.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There are 16 people in the cast, but they’re not on all at the same time, obviously, until our curtain call at the end,” Howell says.

She recommends watching the performance on the largest monitor or screen you can. That will help you see the faces of the actors better.

The play is being produced, technically, through Franklin & Marshall College’s Zoom webinar platform, which will allow up to 500 people to join the livestream Sunday night.

The show also will be streamed on the company’s Facebook page.

There will be live music, Howell says, courtesy of the violin of cast member Claire Fritz — a graduating senior at Elizabethtown High School.

Fundraiser

Sunday's performance will be free, Howell notes, but the troupe will accept donations via a PayPal link on the screen. The donations, she says, will be split between The People’s Shakespeare Project and the Lancaster Cares COVID-19 Response Fund through which the Lancaster County Community Foundation is supporting those who need such things as food and housing support during the pandemic-fueled economic downturn.

Howell anticipates the show will run between 80 and 90 minutes.

She hopes audience members will fill out a survey that will come up on the screen at the end.

“We don’t have a chance to talk to people after the show,” Howell notes. “We won’t hear applause. ... The only way we’re going to know ‘did this work or not?’ ” is to hear from people through the survey or emails.

“I would love to continue this project, with a different play ... as long as the theaters are closed,” she says.

“This is such a difficult time,” she says. “It’s really hard to wrap my mind about what’s going on.

“So here we are. And this is what we’re stuck with,” she says. “And we’re trying making lemonade from lemons. And we’re having fun.

“But we all know this is not the theater we would choose to be doing,” Howell adds.

“We have plays to do,” she says, “and actors want to work.”