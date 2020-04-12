Anson “Skip” Loose has not missed an Easter Sunday service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, PCA, in the 52 years since he helped found the congregation.

He will be at the large white church along Oregon Pike in Manheim Township again this year, but it will be different.

“I'm scheduled to sing the solo during the service, so I'll be there - but there won't be a congregation," he said. "I never sang before to an empty sanctuary."

Empty sanctuaries will greet pastors throughout the nation today for Easter amid the threat of the coronavirus. Houses of worship in Pennsylvania have some discretion as to whether to gather under Gov. Tom Wolf's social distancing policies, but most have agreed to host services online.

Daniel and Lois Sauder of Calvary Homes will livestream services from West End Mennonite Fellowship in Lancaster in the comfort of their living room this year. Like Loose, they cannot ever remember missing an Easter service. The Lancaster County natives, who spent 53 years planting and serving Norma Mennonite Church near Vineland, New Jersey, even attended an Easter sunrise service on the top deck of a cruise ship.

"The ship was pulling into St. Thomas," Daniel Sauder said. "We went up to the top of the ship and we found a Methodist group from Eastern Maryland was having a service and we joined in. The sunrise was spectacular and it was also sharing our faith with people that we had never met before but we had a sense of community."

Maxine DeGroft grew up in Elizabethtown and worked as an administrative assistant at Mount Calvary church for more than 20 years. For her, Easter reigns supreme.

"It was just a pleasure and an honor to go to church on Easter and know that your heavenly father spent his time on the cross to take away your sins and arose from the grave," she said. "We would sing 'He lives, He lives, I Know He Lives.'"

Now a resident of Calvary Homes, DeGroft plans to tune in to Calvary Church's Easter service online today. Although she misses sitting in a church surrounded by fellow believers and hearing their voices raised in song, that doesn't faze her.

"The church is a building, but you're a person and so, right here in my apartment, I can have a wonderful time with my heavenly father because he is with me all the time," she says.

Tina Stauffer, of Manheim, has mixed feelings about observing Easter at home. A member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street, she wrote in an email: "It is nice to still see services online. And as long as the people come together there will always be church. But I'm missing the togetherness and can't wait to be able to come together again. Easter service is a most holy day to share with your church family, the joy of the risen Lord."

Missing Holy Week - and missing people

It's not just Easter Sunday gatherings that people miss but Holy Week itself - from Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem to the Last Supper, Good Friday and the Resurrection.

"Holy week … has such a unique ritual to it," said the Rev. Brian Wayne, pastor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster.

The highlight for him: the foot washing ritual that, in a non-pandemic year, happens on Holy Thursday.

"It's always been powerful in my life," Wayne said. "As a priest, you kind of look forward to that opportunity to humble yourself and wash the feet of your parishioners. It's that physical manifestation of your love. With social distancing, you can't be near people and we as human beings, we're very tactile in our love so it's weird that we have to express love via digital means."

St. Mary's has long used technology to make the services available to those who cannot physically attend mass. Speaking to an empty sanctuary is different, Wayne said.

"For me, when you're speaking, you're trying to pick up on facial cues, you enjoy hearing people laugh or sneeze or babies crying," he said. "(Now) you just kind of hear the echo of your own voice. You're so used to just having a conversation with people and now you're just talking to a camera. It's weird."

The Rev. Chris Walker, senior pastor at Westminster, has similar thoughts. Joining Walker and Loose in Westminster's sanctuary for the livestreamed service will be Rev. Tucker York and organist Frank Dodd.

"A camera doesn't give you any verbal feedback at all. You're used to looking around the sanctuary at the congregants," Walker said. "Now you're trying to look directly at a camera and it's a completely different mindset and pattern to look at the same place the whole time."

Joseph Torres, worship leader at New Creation United Methodist Church in Lancaster, said his church's initial shift to an online service was stressful, but he now sees the benefit of it.

"That first Sunday (March 29), it was nerve-wracking, because our service is so participatory," he said.

But as he and other church leaders became more comfortable with the technology, he said they began connecting with people in a different way.

"There are those people who only come out at Christmas and Easter," Torres says. "Maybe we are reaching more people."

Finding joy, keeping faith

Deb Lohr organizes the over-55 ministry at LCBC, Manheim. While the megachurch has a robust online presence, she says in-church Easter services tend to attract families who only occasionally attend church.

"Easter is a great opportunity for people that don't know Jesus to come to church - and they often do," Lohr said. "Missing that opportunity would be the only reason right now that I would be a little bummed."

Faith, she said, can sustain people during troubling times.

"With all we're going through, I don't know how people do it that don't have faith because we do have answers in Christ whether it's loneliness, anxiety, what will happen to us when we die," Lohr said. "That is my concern for others."

Kelly Moore, of Willow Street, plans to catch Ascension Lutheran's service online today, but she would rather be in church.

"I will miss the sunshine through the stained-glass windows, the smell of Easter flowers and, most of all, being able to take communion with my church family," she wrote in an email. "But it doesn't take away one ounce of joy from the day."

"Any of us would have said it's important to be physically together and online church isn't a good substitute," said Westminster's Walker. "But I think maybe we're discovering in a way we never would have understood without this experience, how significant it is to be physically present with other believers in Christ.

"I anticipate when this is over the church is going to have an appreciation for and put a value on our time together."

The Rev. Jerry McGrath, pastor at Lititz United Methodist Church, said it will be "bizarre" to host Easter in an empty sanctuary.

But, he added, "Easter continues. You don't cancel it."

