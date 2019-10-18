Stray cats inspire psychiatrist who fled Vietnam to again write poetry [photos]

For nearly 30 years, the right words — lyrical words, words arranged just-so to capture a moment in time — escaped Dr. Nhien D. Nguyen. A poet in his native Vietnam, Nguyen could no longer write after he fled to the U.S. in the waning days of the Vietnam War, separating temporarily from his infant son and giving up a burgeoning career as a pediatrician. Even as he embraced the English language, sat for medical equivalency exams and became a psychiatrist in his new home of Pennsylvania, Nguyen never found the inspiration to write again.

“I did not write. I could not, even though there was a lot to write about,” Nguyen says. “I was kind of mourning that loss all this time.”

Nguyen has spent his entire American career with the same employer and still treats patients from Lancaster County and beyond at WellSpan Philhaven’s Mount Gretna location. But even as he learned to love his new specialty, he longed for the creative outlet that poetry had once provided him.

Not until 2012, months after a sad, stray cat found its way to his back door, did Nguyen realize he still had a voice.

That Christmas, he looked out to see snowflakes hanging perfectly from the 186 trees bordering his Annville home, and his passion was finally renewed.

He titled one of his first new poems “My Poetry Nymph Returned,” but the prolific Nguyen soon had more than one feline whispering in his ear.

Ashes, a gray cat with the bushy mane and tail of a Maine coon, was followed by seven other felines, including five kittens who refused to be rehomed. Each new cat sparked its own tales of woe, resourcefulness, bonding, fear and, ultimately, love. Nguyen’s observations of the mini colony form the basis of his self-published poetry collection, “Cat Paradise.”

The book, featuring 230 poems, is now available at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Life-changing

While the cats have inspired Nguyen’s writing, they also have changed the very fabric of the Nguyen family’s life.

Nhien’s wife, Kim, retired as a social worker, only partly joking that she did so to take care of the cats.

Though her husband does the writing, Kim Nguyen feeds him ideas and feeds the cats each day. When she shakes a container of dry food and calls out with her own well-practiced and plaintive meow, the cats flock to her from bushes and beyond.

Along with Ashes and Noel, who live inside, the colony includes BlackPearl, Lydia, Monkey, Timida and Shadow. Zebra has been gone several months now and is presumed dead.

But the Nguyens have provided safety and reliability for the remaining seven. On a good day, they splay out like a daisy around a cake pan filled with the dry kibble. Kim bends down gently to offer wet food from a delicate chopstick, her way of ensuring no one cat gets more than a fair share.

It’s a far cry from the no-pet stance the Nguyens took with their three children, believing the responsibility would cut into their freedom.

Growing up in rural Vietnam, Nhien Nguyen had no pets, just a cat that wandered around his home and chased rats. Now the Nguyens’ backyard, complete with tennis court and koi ponds, also features elaborate outdoor cat housing that stretches the length of their deck.

When a cat is sick (or when the kittens needed neutering), the Nguyens wrangle them into a carrier and get them to a veterinarian. When the cat parents leave town, their human son steps in to care for the felines.

Lots of fun

The cats’ foibles have inspired family fun and fun tales, many of which are available on PoemHunter.com. Nguyen has posted about 750 limerick-style poems there, many of them about noncat topics.

Nhien Nguyen keeps a pen and pad at the bedside to capture any late-night thoughts. The grandfather of five does the same when he’s pushing the mower on summer days.

After years of feeling lost without his art, Nhien Nguyen is taking few chances on forgetting the perfect turn of phrase.

An hour-long process sometimes produces just a single line.

“Poetry to me, you perceive it. You feel it,” he says. “You convey the feelings first, then you analyze it and make it more meaningful.”

Nhien Nguyen typically writes in both Vietnamese and English, crafting in his original language first then composing a translation that sustains meaning and tone.

In “Cat Paradise,” the English and Vietnamese versions run side-by-side, most poems accompanied by photos that aim to capture what made him lift his pen on a given day.

He has shared his poems with patients. He’s also used his psychology training to trick his cats into behaving better. Or, at least he has tried. After all, these are still finicky cats, most of them feral.

When BlackPearl turned on Timida, the Nguyens fed the two separately and then attempted to reintegrate Timida, whose antics inspired the poem “Timida Threw Her Temper Tantrum.”

No tale is too small for poetic reflection. Stripped of his passion for so long, Nhien Nguyen’s energy for writing now is almost unstoppable.

This summer, during a short visit with his infant granddaughter Sophie, he studied a rhyming book for children and, in short order, cranked out a notebook full of similarly styled poems about his cats.

He is now looking for an illustrator who can turn those simple poems into artwork and a book that captures his love for his animals and a carefully chosen word.