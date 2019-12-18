Christmas is less than a week away. Are you on track?
Are the presents wrapped?
Have you made the sand tarts?
Have you taken the kids to see the tree in Penn Square?
Good. Now you have time to experience a long-held Lancaster County tradition.
The Strasburg Rail Road began running Christmas trains in 1959 and continues this holiday season.
Between now and Monday, Strasburg Rail Road will feature four different holiday trains.
Each of the steam trains travels to Paradise and back, and each train features Victorian-era decorations.
And, perhaps more importantly on some days, they are heated with Victorian-era stoves.
Santa's Paradise Express will run from 10:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. (Trains begin every hour or half-hour throughout the day.) Santa will be on board to greet everyone and chat with the kids.
Cost is $20 for adults, $14 for ages 2 to 11 and $4 for children under 2. The parlor car is $31 for all ages.
The Night Before Christmas Train runs from Thursday through Dec. 23, though some are sold out.
The train re-creates the anticipation of Christmas Eve. A reader, dressed in a Victorian nightshirt will read the classic poem, “The Night Before Christmas” and then everyone can partake in milk and cookies.
More holiday classic stories will be read in the heated caboose.
All rides are in the early evening. A portion of proceeds collected from the tickets will be donated to the Clinic for Special Children.
Perhaps the most lavish holiday experience is the holiday feast that is part of the Night Before Christmas train.
Diners can order a Christmas dinner of ham with all the fixings. Boarding is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with departure time at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $53 for ages 12 and older, $31.50 for ages 2 to 11 and $14 for under 2. Call 866-725-9666 for seat availability.
Santa’s Christmas Trolley has seats available for afternoon rides today through Monday, though they are going fast.
Children 11 or younger can visit Santa, tell him what they want for Christmas and get their pictures taken with him.
Seats are going fast for all the trains. Who doesn’t want to see Santa while riding on a steam train? It’s a Christmas to remember.
Go to the website strasburgrailroad.com or call 866-725-9666.