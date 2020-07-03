Lancaster County and neighboring counties have entered the state’s “green” phase, and recreational and cultural establishments have begun reopening.

All of these businesses have similar expectations of their guests, as outlined in their new health and safety precautions.

All of them also have enhanced their cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

The businesses are operating under the general assumption that individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms will not visit.

Of course, it’s a personal choice to visit any of these cultural or recreational establishments.

Health experts suggests individuals with underlying health conditions continue to maintain a safe social distance and limit public interactions, which would include recreational activities such as these.

Here’s a list of some regional attractions that are now open, and some of the additional health precautions they are taking.

This story will be updated as more attractions reopen.

Strasburg Rail Road

• Location: 301 Gap Road, Ronks.

• Status: Open.

Safety procedures include:

• All tickets must be pre-purchased; there will be no on-site sales.

• Train capacity has been reduced to less than 50% per car to accommodate social distancing.

• Guests ages 2 and older must wear a face mask while visiting.

• Temperature checks will be conducted at every entrance; anyone with a fever of 100.4 or higher will be denied entry.

• Information and safety procedures: strasburgrailroad.com.

Lancaster Science Factory

• Location: 454 New Holland Ave.

• Status: Open.

Safety policies in effect include:

• All guests must wear masks that cover their nose and mouth.

• Physical distancing of at least 10 feet is requested between you and members of other parties.

• There's a maximum occupancy of 200 people.

• Full guidelines at: bit.ly/SciFactoryCOVID.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

• Location: 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks.

• Status: Open.

Safety procedures include:

• Limiting the number of guests in the buildings.

• Cashless admission transactions.

• Operating at 50% capacity, and encouraging physical distancing.

• Providing hand sanitizer around the farm.

• Because Cherry Crest is an outdoor facility, masks are optional.

• Safety information: cherrycrestfarm.com/covid.

Lititz Historical Foundation

• Location: 145 E. Main St., Lititz.

• Status: Lititz Museum, gift shop and tours of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House are open. Tours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Safety procedures include:

• Payment by credit card only.

• Visitors are asked to wear masks; 6-foot distancing required.

• Tours limited to eight guests; signup sheet will be available.

• Information: lititzhistoricalfoundation.com.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

• Location: 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster.

• Status: Reopening Friday, July 17, with “Clue the Musical”; children’s show “How I Became a Pirate” opens Friday, July 24.

Safety procedures include:

• Buffet items will be served by attendants.

• Temperature checks at the door; those with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be admitted.

• Audience members must wear masks in the theater, except while eating.

• Tables are placed for social distancing.

• Information and COVID-19 info: dutchapple.com.

Hersheypark

• Location: 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.

• Status: Reopens Friday, July 3.

Safety procedures include:

• Guests ages 2 and over must wear face coverings.

• Social distancing will be reinforced through signs, ground markings and redesigned guest spaces.

• Temperature screenings will be done at the entrance.

• Distancing will be determined on a ride-by-ride basis.

• Safety info: hersheypark.com/safety.php.

Hershey’s Chocolate World

• Location: 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey.

• Status: Open.

Safety measures include:

• Visitors must wear face masks at all times.

• Guests are required to maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet. There are floor markings to assist.

• Temperature screenings before entry; no one with a temperature of more than 100.4 will be admitted.

• Reduced visitor capacity in the Create Your Own Candy Bar station.

• All food has been packaged for takeout, and self-serve offerings have been removed.

• Information: bit.ly/ChocolateWorldSafety.

The Hershey Story museum

• Location: 63 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey.

• Status: Open; Chocolate Lab classes resume Friday, July 3.

Safety procedures include:

• Visitors must enter through front doors facing Chocolate Avenue.

• Face masks must be worn by all visitors over age 2 to the museum and the Chocolate Lab.

• Online ticket purchases are recommended.

• Social distancing is required; tables in the lab are 6 feet apart.

• Water fountains are not operational; guests should bring their own water.

• Guests who arrive in a group should stay with their group.

• Information: bit.ly/HersheyStorySafety.

ZooAmerica

• Location: 201 Park Ave., Hershey.

• Status: Open; indoor locations remain closed and animal encounters temporarily canceled.

Safety procedures include:

• Advance ticket purchase is encouraged.

• Guests over age 2 must wear face coverings.

• Temperature screenings will be taken for all visitors before entry.

• Ground markings will reinforce proper social distancing.

• Guests are encouraged to reduce the personal items they bring to the park; all items will be visually inspected.

• Information: zooamerica.com/safety.php.

The Demuth Museum

• Location: 120 E King St., Lancaster.

• Status: Reopens Friday, July 10, including special exhibition of David Brumbach’s works titled “Brumbach’s Lancaster.” (Lancaster Museum of Art to reopen Saturday, Aug. 8).

Safety procedures include:

• Reduced hours to allow for increased cleaning.

• Timed tickets are required for entry.

• Visitors must wear face masks.

• Galleries have been reconfigured to enforce proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. A viewing route will be marked.

• There will be a trained pandemic safety manager on staff.

• Information: bit.ly/DemuthReopens.

Brandywine River Museum of Art

• Location: 1 Hoffman’s Mill Road, Chadds Ford.

• Status: Open. Artists’ studios remain closed.

Safety procedures include:

• Limits on the number of visitors in the museum at any one time to ensure physical distancing.

• Entrance is by timed ticketing to limit capacity. Advance reservations encouraged.

• Masks must be worn by visitors over the age of 2.

• Information will be collected to facilitate contact tracing should it be necessary.

• One-way entry on stairs, and only one family in the elevator at a time.

• Information: brandywine.org.