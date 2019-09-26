The reunion between Norfolk & Western Railway’s J Class No. 611 locomotive and its Class M engine No. 475 was an idea whose time had come.

Past Strasburg Rail Road president Linn Moedinger had hoped for an opportunity to bring the 611, the last steam locomotive of its kind, to Strasburg. After all, Strasburg Rail Road was home to No. 475, another Norfolk & Western locomotive about 50 years older than the streamlined 611.

This weekend is the official beginning of five weekends of public events featuring the iconic 611 locomotive, along with the 475.

“To my knowledge there was only one other time (the 611) came through Pennsylvania,’’ says Steve Barrall, Strasburg Rail Road’s station master.

“It’s been a good long time since it has ever operated in the North.’’

During the Civil War, the Norfolk & Western Railway was the South’s largest railroad. It went through scores of mergers from the 1830s to the 1980s when it merged with the Southern Railway and eventually was absorbed into the Norfolk Southern Railway.

The 611 is the only surviving streamlined locomotive from Norfolk & Western. It’s based at the Virginia Museum of Transportation and in 2015 received a complete overhaul to bring it back to running condition.

“Since its restoration, the Virginia Museum of Transportation has sought opportunities for the 611 to engage people from all walks of life,” said Brian Barton, a museum board member, on the fireup611.org website. “The partnership with the Strasburg Rail Road allows us to spark a fascination with steam locomotives and transportation, our history, steam technology, mechanical engineering, and design.”

Aside from riding in a train pulled by one of the locomotives, the month-plus steam train extravaganza also includes behind-the-scenes tours, whistle blowing opportunities, photo sessions, in-cab rides and other events.

Unfortunately for rail fans, many of the more exclusive events already are sold out or nearly sold out.

“We weren’t surprised it would be popular and it would draw a lot of people,’’ Barrall says. “We were hopeful that our regular visitors would come back and see this as a unique opportunity.

“What we didn’t expect was the volume of tickets that moved so rapidly.’’

Barrall says the railroad will add experiences as time and opportunity permit. He advises interested people to continue to check the website for updates.

This weekend’s kickoff, “A Norfolk & Western Railway Steam Reunion,’’ features 45-minute excursions behind separate trains powered by 611 and 475, as well as exclusive hostling tours, cab tours, and whistle blowing opportunities.

The Steam Reunion events will be held Friday through Monday, as well as on Oct. 4 and 18.

Rides on trains pulled by either the 611 or 475 range from $15.50 to $26, and Barrall points out that passengers aboard the 475 train will have a great opportunity to view the 611 as the trains pass each other.

Other events include a sold-out Railfan Photography Extravaganza Oct. 5-7 and even an opportunity to serve as engineer or fireman during a 30-minute immersive experience. (At deadline a few tickets remained.)

The weekend of Oct. 12-14 offers visitors a chance to witness the Evolution of Transportation, not only by viewing the 475 and much newer 611, but with a display of pre-1960s era vehicles, as well. Barrall says the railroad is still looking for owners of pre-1960s vehicles who would like to participate.

The weekend also will include hostling and cab tours, whistle blowing and 15-minute shuttle rides behind 611.

The 611 draws a crowd wherever it goes, according to Barrall.

“Fundamentally it just looks cool,’’ he says. “It was built at the tail end of the steam era. There was an effort to make the locomotives faster and to make them look kind of futuristic.

“It represents a pinnacle of steam technology.”

Tickets for individual events and experiences are available on the website, but Barrall notes that visitors should expect parking charges during the 611 excursions, as well as a $5 admission fee.

“We hope folks understand that this equipment takes a lot of money to keep running,’’ he says.

Of course, there is one other option if you want to see the 611 and 475 reunion. Check out the Strasburg Rail Road’s railcam by clicking the “Dig Deeper’’ tab on the home page.

You’ll get a bird’s eye view of all the action.