Trash cans, matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms.
Instruments are everywhere, if you look hard enough.
No one knows this better than the cast of STOMP, the touring percussion group that uses all sorts of objects to create infectious rhythms.
STOMP will visit American Music Theatre Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59 and go on sale Saturday, Nov. 16.
Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell founded STOMP in Brighton, United Kingdom, in 1991. The two men financed and directed the group's original show, which has gone on to become an international touring hit.
Tickets for the American Music Theatre performance will be available in person at 2425 Lincoln Highway E., by phone at 800-648-4102, or online at amtshows.com.