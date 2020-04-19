When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of nonessential businesses nearly six weeks ago, restaurant owners were forced to make a decision: pivot exclusively to delivery or carryout service, or shutter until the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

In downtown Lancaster, a regional dining destination with two recent James Beard nominations, a fraction of restaurants remains open. (As of publication, LNP | LancasterOnline verified that at least 16 downtown restaurants were open for carryout business.) And, as reported elsewhere in LNP, industry officials believe a staggering 30% to 40% of restaurants won't reopen.

Among this small bunch, there's one restaurant that's actually beating the pandemic odds. In fact, for Cabalar Meat Co., a whole animal butcher and sandwich shop on North Queen Street, business is brisk, says owner/chef Steven Cabalar.

Since the shutdown, Cabalar spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline on several occasions by phone. He considers himself among the fortunate few not only to remain open but to keep his team of four full-time cooks employed.

“We’ve been lucky,” Cabalar says. “Our food is to-go-friendly and the community has responded.”

Featuring pasture-raised meat from local farms, the menu pays tribute to several deli and diner classics that Cabalar grew up eating in northern New Jersey, such as the patty melt and pastrami Reuben on marble rye. There’s a kid’s grilled cheese on Martin's potato bread. The fries cooked in house-rendered beef tallow, are served plain, with pickle mayo, or as poutine, topped off with Fonduta cheese curds and housemade beef gravy. There’s a pulled pork with barbecue sauce on a brioche bun.

“This is how we love to eat,” he said.

While some restaurants like Pressroom and Altana closed immediately after the shutdown, others like Horse Inn, Zoetropolis and Luca, pulled the plug after a week of converting to curbside pickup.

By the second full week of the shutdown, Cabalar was watching his business boom rather than contract. He says the week of March 29 was the busiest week in the life of the business, which opened in February 2018. Cabalar said that typical weekly gross sales fall between $8,500 and $10,000, and in that last week of March, they pulled in more than $10,000.

“Sales have been $500 to $700 over our historically busiest weeks in sales,” he says.

The revenue bump has allowed Cabalar to give full-time hours to Stephen Lee, recently laid off as executive chef at Altana, the rooftop restaurant on East King Street.

Lee says he too feels especially lucky.

“I got the job at Altana right before Lancaster Restaurant Week and quickly created a special menu, and in four weeks picked up a lot of steam,” he says. “Altana shut down right away, but Ben [King], the owner, promised everyone half their salary during the shutdown, and so far he’s kept his promise.”

Along with Bistro Barberet & Bakery and the event space 26 East, Altana is owned by King, Cedric Barberet and his wife, Estelle Barberet.

Through Brandon Dymond, lead cook at Cabalar (and Lee’s roommate), Lee joined the Cabalar team doing “prep work and washing dishes,” he said. “It’s still below my average salary, but I am super grateful,” Lee says. “I get to work in a kitchen, doing what I love to do, and I didn't have to wait for unemployment to kick in like so many other cooks I know.”

Cabalar says the past few weeks have been a demanding but rewarding chapter in his career. He says it’s “overwhelming but in the best way possible.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“People are having a hard time getting through, as we only have one phone line,” Cabalar says. Although he says that “Saturday and Sunday brunch have fizzled,” the new rush is late afternoon into evenings, and his staff is preparing larger orders, presumably for households.

Still, he acknowledges, “the pressure is on to do what we already do, plus have the time to do R&D [research and development] on specials, to keep people interested.”

With so many restaurants closed, Cabalar said he realized how crucial it had become to be even more active on social media, to remind people they were open.

Staying safe while staying open

The health precautions Cabalar has taken are many and constantly changing based on guidance coming out of Harrisburg, he said. Since the shutdown, the restaurant is only accepting credit cards for payment, done either over the phone or with a credit card reader located at the counter, where he’s placed hand sanitizer.

In addition to in-store pickup, Cabalar says they’re offering curbside service directly to your car.

Any employee who has direct contact with customers are required to wear both gloves and a mask, said Cabalar. His wife, Lianne, has “made masks for all of our employees and their families to try and keep everybody safe. If one of us has it, then we’re just gonna shut down.”

He says he’s constantly advising his team to practice social distancing and wear their masks when in public. They’re also trying to stagger order pick-up times to minimize the number of people in the restaurant at any one time.

Using social media to give back

Earlier this month on the restaurant’s Instagram account, Cabalar posted a call for $10 donations for his “Buy a Heathcare Worker Lunch” fund. Within four days, $1,460 in donations was raised via a Venmo account. Cabalar, who’s pledged to donate one lunch for every five outside contributions, said there is enough money in the fund to deliver 175 lunches to workers at Lancaster General Hospital. A delivery date has yet to be scheduled, he said.

Moving forward

Even though daily operations demand a lot of Cabalar to keep up in the present, he hasn't let the pandemic stop him from planning for the future.

He plans for an outdoor space, which Cabalar envisions as a “combination greenspace and beer garden, with games and a kid's play area.” Work on the expansion, slated for the adjacent parking lot of the Keppel Building, will begin as soon as the restrictions are lifted, he says, and will open, with any luck, before summer is over.

He’s also currently looking for another full-time cook to join the team.