Sometimes, when you’re too focused on falling asleep, it just doesn’t happen.

Being hyperfocused on counting sheep or forcing relaxation upon yourself — or your child — can be counterproductive.

The same was true for Lancaster children’s musician Steven Courtney as he crafted his latest album, “Little Sparrow,” set to release May 1. Its inception traces back over a decade, when Courtney decided he wanted to dedicate an entire album to sleepytime songs.

But the more he boxed himself in to the expectation that each song needed to result in heavy little eyelids, the less progress he made.

Then, a few years ago, he felt a shift happen. His wife, a yoga instructor, educated him about the benefits of finding calm throughout the day through mindfulness practices, not just at bedtime. And when he prepared for performances by asking school guidance counselors what their classes most needed, there was a near-universal request for messages that promoted mindfulness.

“So, once I turned the corner with that idea that I wasn’t trying to write lullabies or songs about literally sleeping, it was more about just rest and peace and calm,” Courtney says, things just clicked.

It’s actually a return to form for Courtney, who started performing music for kids in 1991 after writing lullabies for his own daughter and son. His first release was “Today and Tonight.” Songs on the “Today” half were upbeat and fun, while “Tonight” tracks were intended to help kids wind down.

While Courtney didn’t plan it this way, it just so happens that the “Little Sparrow” release is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when parents and children — cooped up indoors for now over a month — need calm more than ever.

Pivoting to Zoom

Like all musicians, Courtney’s livelihood has been affected by the mass cancellation of live performances due to the pandemic. In addition to his act for children, Courtney performs in a number of “grown-up” groups, including the Lucky McCourtney Brothers, an acoustic Irish folk act that endured a number of canceled gigs for St. Patrick’s Day.

Now, with Gov. Tom Wolf’s edict declaring that Pennsylvania students will not physically return to school this academic year, that means Courtney’s spring appearances at schools were in jeopardy, too.

But, a first grade teacher in Elizabethtown — for whom Courtney had booked a classroom visit — suggested he join her class’s Zoom video chat.

It was the first time Courtney had performed through an internet livestream. He has shortened his sets to be about 20 minutes from their usual 45, but otherwise, he’s been amazed at how natural the process feels.

“The kids and family stuff — it was a lot of audience and movement and participation and clapping to the beat, tapping to the rhythm and stuff,” Courtney says. “I was like, wow. They’re almost in real time. They’re just right there behind me.”

But now, instead of looking out into a packed gymnasium of students jumping and dancing, Courtney’s focused on the little green light at the top of his home iMac.

“That was probably the biggest thing, just really focusing on, knowing that that is my contact to them,” Courtney says.

‘A Heavy Load’

Courtney also used the time at home to track a new original “grown-up” song, “A Heavy Load,” dedicated to first responders and those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

“For all of those brave souls giving their all for all of us. We see you,” Courtney wrote on Facebook. “And yes, it’s a heavy load.”

He says he hopes “Little Sparrow,” the new kids’ album, can help families find some lightness during a heavy time.

“I hope that as a whole, this little album just helps people to find that calm and that peace,” Courtney says. “But, I do think, as humans, as a race, that we all can collectively get to the place where we’re much more mindful and have just the spirit of gratitude and willingness to be kind, and just take the higher road.”

He says one of the best compliments he’s ever received came from a mom who said Courtney’s songs helped her teach lessons like that to her child.

“She messaged me on Facebook and was like, I just want to thank you for writing songs that help me be able to communicate to my child,” Courtney says. “You give language to them, you empower them to ask questions. … I think more than anything that is one of my favorite, most rewarding things to give or hear.”