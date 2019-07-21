Anyone who thinks Stephen Gunzenhauser is going to sit around and eat bonbons all day after he retires next year has another thing coming.

“I’m retiring from the symphony, not from life,” Gunzenhauser says with a laugh.

Yes, after 40 years at the helm of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, Gunzenhauser, 77, will slow down a bit and play more golf and tennis. He recently said that the upcoming 2019-20 season would be his final one with the orchestra.

He and his wife of 49 years, Shelly, plan to enjoy the new home they bought in Lancaster in April. They want to travel to Los Angeles to visit their daughters, Marisa, 46, and Amy, 42.

And, of course, Gunzenhauser has music plans.

“In 2005, I started the Endless Mountain Music Festival, and it continues to grow,” Gunzenhauser says. “We’ve got a 62-pieces orchestra, musicians from all over the world and a wide variety of music.”

As artistic director of the Endless Mountain Music Festival, which is located in the area around Corning, New York, and Wellsboro, Tioga County, Gunzenhauser has a busy summer. This year’s festival began Saturday and will run through Aug. 4.

“I do the same number of works at the festival I do in 10 months here in Lancaster,” he says. “And I would still like to conduct once or twice with the Lancaster Symphony.”

A search for a new conductor will begin with the new season.

The orchestra, about to enter its 73rd season, just signed a five-year lease with the Fulton Theatre. Four to five of the orchestra’s six concerts each year will be performed at the Fulton.

“I will leave the orchestra knowing it will continue to grow,” he says.

For his final season, Gunzenhauser has programmed some big guns, including Beethoven and Mozart, along with more romantic composers such as Mahler and Dvorak. (For the complete schedule, go to lancastersymphony.org.)

“I love romance, I’m schmaltzy,” he says. “ ‘The Penguin Guide (to Recorded Classical Music)’ says I am the greatest living Dvorak conductor.”

One thing Gunzenhauser won’t be adding to his plate, at least not in the foreseeable future, is recording.

“I am the fifth most-recorded American conductor, (but) recording is very challenging. I prefer to do concerts.”

In his career, Gunzenhauser estimates he’s recorded about 80 CDs with a wide variety of musical groups and orchestras. In 2003, a CD featuring three symphonies by Benjamin Lee with the State Philharmonic of Rheinland-Platz was nominated for a Grammy.

“I have been blessed to conduct all over the world,” he says.

Gunzenhauser was 37 when he was named conductor of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. He succeeded Louis Vyner, the founder of the Lancaster Symphony.

That same year (1979) he became the conductor and music director of the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra. He and Wilmington would part ways in 2002.

When Gunzenhauser arrived in Lancaster, the symphony was mainly comprised of community players, many of whom were not professional musicians.

“My first step was to figure out what this community wanted and needed,” he says.

He began hiring outside musicians and weeding out local players. Tensions grew, but Gunzenhauser defends the decision.

“It was a quantifiable jump in talents and results,” he says. And the group’s repertoire grew to include more complex works.

“I would say we are the best orchestra in Central Pennsylvania,” he says.

And Gunzenhauser put his mark on the orchestra with “Only in Lancaster,” bringing classical works that were not well known to Lancaster audiences. Many were American or Pennsylvania debuts.

Gunzenhauser was born in New York City in 1942. His parents had moved from Bolivia, though their German ancestry can be traced back to the 1300s. He has a younger sister, Irene, who lives in Atlanta.

“I was blessed to belong to a very nurturing family,” he says.

His father worked in food technology and hoped his son would follow him.

“I majored in music and organic chemistry at Oberlin College,” Gunzenhauser says. “I tried everything — fencing, lacrosse, I was a sportswriter.”

Music won out.

“(Composer Richard) Wagner’s granddaughter, who was a friend of my mother’s said I was going to be a conductor,” he recalls. “Something about the shape of my skull.”

He earned his master’s at the New England Conservatory of Music.

In 1965, he won the first of three Fulbright Scholarships and studied conducting in Europe.

He also became an assistant to Leopold Stokowski, began conducting the American Radio Symphony and started teaching at Long Island University and the Packer Institute in Brooklyn.

During this busy period, Gunzenhauser met his wife, who was a nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in New York. It was a blind date and finding the right time proved a challenge.

“We met at midnight on Dec. 3, 1969,” Gunzenhauser remembers with a smile.

But they’d clearly found the right date.

“We were engaged Feb. 14 and married June 14, 1970,” Gunzenhauser says. “Shelly is a really special person. She was the nurse who took care of Louis Armstrong (in his final days), and she absolutely loves classical music.”

In a world where organizations change leadership on a whim, Gunzenhauser has led the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra for 40 years. In a busy life, filled with travel, recordings and music festivals, Lancaster is definitely home.

“Lancaster is wonderful,” he says. “I’ve never been in a community that is so welcoming. We want to keep this as home base. We’ve made friends for life.”