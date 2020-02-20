Step inside this New Holland hydroponic greenhouse run by volunteers [video, photos]

At this time of year, the community gardens at Garden Spot Village are frozen rectangles of soil.
Inside the greenhouse, however, towers bloom with heads of green lettuce, herbs and tomatoes. Volunteers harvest produce for restaurants on campus and a local food pantry. It’s dirty work, yet the greenhouse crew is so popular, there’s a wait list to join.
The idea for a hydroponic greenhouse sprouted from Garden Spot CEO Steve Lindsey. He was impressed by fresh greens served on a mission trip in Africa, says Juanita Fox, Garden Spot’s story teller. That lettuce came from a hydroponic greenhouse using growing mediums other than soil.
After some research, trials and fundraising, Aero Development Corp. in Gap built the towers for Garden Spot’s own greenhouse.
Seed to tower
On a cold day last week, volunteers harvested a few boxes of lettuce from the towers.
Kenton Gehman, the groundskeeper in charge of the greenhouse, explained how crops like romaine and summer crisp lettuce are grown from seed.
Volunteers plant seeds in rock wool, a growing medium that retains moisture yet minimizes disease and pests that can be found in soil.
Kenton stocks pelletized seeds coated with clay, making the tiny seeds easier for volunteers to handle.
The seeds sprout on heating mats. Then they’re transplanted in the towers to grow.
A lot of the work is automated, from the water flowing through the towers to the temperature of 66 to 68 degrees. Sensors monitor nutrients in the water and the pH of the plants.
Staff handle spraying to prevent things like powdery mildew.
Volunteer gardeners join Kenton three days a week to do tasks such as planting, harvesting and grooming dead leaves.
Don Aldrich and his wife, Lois, have plots in Garden Spot’s community garden to grow their own lettuce, beans, Swiss chard, summer squash and tomatoes.
“It’s a fun place to get out in the fresh air and sunshine,” he says, “and enjoy the produce.”
Even in the winter, he can be close to plants as part of the volunteer greenhouse crew.
Hydroponic challenges
One of the biggest challenges to running this type of garden is working with the pump that powers the water. If a pump stops working overnight, it will be spotted by the morning. If that happens over a weekend, the plants can wilt, Kenton says. When that happened during a long weekend in the summer, many of the plants died.
However, Garden Spot’s restaurants can turn to other suppliers for produce.
Another challenge is finding the best mix of plants for the shorter vining towers. Kenton has found that planting a climbing plant like a tomato in the top allows it to grow tall. Planting shorter crops in the spaces below helps keep the vines manageable.
They’re still trying to figure out growing some crops like strawberries in hydroponic towers.
Other crops like lime basil are in high demand for Garden Spot’s food service.
Greenhouse volunteers
One day last week, Jim Boose harvested greens, planted seeds into a few flats and had time to grab a broom to keep things tidy. He joined the greenhouse volunteer crew as soon as the greenhouse towers went up. Jim always has had a garden and was an agricultural engineer at CNH Industrial. Despite not living on campus, he wanted to help in the greenhouse.
“This way of growing things, I had never been exposed to,” he says. “It’s fascinating.”
Jim continued volunteering a few hours a week in the greenhouse after he moved to Garden Spot three years ago.
Jim likes the fact that produce goes to CrossNet Ministries in New Holland. It’s also a hobby he can do year-round.
And once in a while, he will see a sign at mealtime that the lettuce came from his greenhouse.