Staff picks: 2 concerts, 3 theater performances and 2 art exhibits to see this weekend in Lancaster County

Need some help picking what event to attend this weekend?

We got you covered.

Here are the best concerts, theater acts and art shows to attend this weekend, as picked by the features staff at LNP | LancasterOnline.

Can't miss concerts

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen

Relive a Queen concert with genuine costumes and a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 8 p.m. | Cost: $30-$45 | Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. 6th St., Reading | More info

Choral Evensong

The Lancaster Chamber Singers will perform in this service of peaceful music, meditation and reflection.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 1 | 4 p.m. | Cost: Free | St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike | More info

Thrilling theater performances

Magic Lantern Christmas Show

In ”A Christmas Journey,” a family goes back in time to celebrate Christmas with a magic lantern and Grandpa tells stories about Victorian traditions.

More information: Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 | 2 and 7 p.m. | 2 and 7 p.m. | Cost: $19.95 adults, $13.95 children 4-12 | Amish Experience, on grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike | 800-555-2303 or 717-768-8400 | More info

"All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914"

It is based on a true story of how soldiers from both sides of World War I called a truce on Christmas Eve and sing and celebrate together.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 1 | 3 p.m. | Cost $15, $20 | Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz | Click here to buy tickets or call 717-537-1347.

Lancaster Marionette Theatre

Cinderella heads to a Christmas ball in the marionette production of “Cinderella’s Christmas.’’ Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended.

More information: Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 | 11 a.m. | Cost: $15 | Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain | 126 N. Water Street, Lancaster | 717-394-8398 | More info | Click here to buy tickets

Enthralling art exhibits

Crossings Art Gallery at Landis Homes

This exhibit features works by ceramicist Dennis Maust.

More information: Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1 | 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Cost: Free | Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz | 717-381-3550 | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

“Ins & Outs: Selected Works by Scott Kreider and Sean Hildreth.’"

More information: Friday, Nov. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cost: Free | 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | 717-874-4482 | More info