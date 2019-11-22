Need some help picking what event to attend this weekend?
We got you covered.
Here are the best concerts, theater acts and art shows to attend this weekend, as picked by the features staff at LNP | LancasterOnline.
Can't miss concerts
Emmaus Road Cafe
This performance will feature Janie Womack and Jody Echterling.
More information: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m | Cost: free. | 1886 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | 717-478-3672 | More info
Starlight Tea concert series
This music series continues with a performance by Apollo Chamber Players, with guest pianist Ken Osowski.
More information: Sunday, Nov. 24 | 3 p.m. | Cost: Offering | Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave. | 717-397-4751. | More info
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser brings its “Open Bar Tour’’ to town.
More information: Sunday, Nov. 24 | 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $39.50 | Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey | 717-534-3405 | More info
Thrilling theater performances
F&M Fall Dance Concert
The F&M Dance Company performs diverse works by faculty and guest choreographers.
More information: Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $10 adults, $5 seniors, $1 students | Schnader Theatre, Roschel Performing Arts Center, F&M College | 717-358-7193 | More info
Stitches Comedy Club
The comedian Bob Lauver, known as the Watch Master Watch, will hit the stage of Stitches Comedy Club . Lauver had a career in the U.S. Navy and then in the hospitality industry. Those experiences make up his comedy routine. Mike O’Donnell is also on the bill.
More information: Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 | 9 p.m. | Cost: $15 | Wyndham Lancaster Resort, 2300 Lincoln Highway East | 717-419-5585 | More info
Barbara Barden Dance Series
Theater of the Seventh Sister presents “Dance, Dance Wherever You May Be!,’’ a tribute to the late Barbara Barden. Priscilla Kaufhold and Melissa Goodling bring together a variety of local and regional choreographers.
More information: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. | Cost: $15 adults, $10 ages 17 and under | The Steinman Theater, 725 Hamilton Road | 717-435-3193 | More info.
Enthralling art exhibits
Lancaster County Art Association
The Lancaster County Art association is hosting the Kauffman Gallery: “Holiday Greens and Merry Miniatures,’’ membership show.
More information: Opening reception, Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1-4 p.m. | Gallery continues through Dec. 22 | Cost: Free | Steinmetz Gallery, 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg | 717-687-7061 | More info
Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery
“Cathedral of Trees,” a new collection of paintings and drawings by Freiman Stoltzfus.
More information: Gallery continues through Nov. 30 | Tues. to Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cost: free. | 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | 717-435-9591 | More info