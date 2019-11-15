Need some help picking what event to attend this weekend?

We got you covered.

Here are the best concerts, theater acts and art shows to attend this weekend, as picked by the features staff at LNP | LancasterOnline.

Can't miss concerts

King Street Big Band performs Basie

King Street Big Band: Basie & Sinatra at The Sands, with vocalist Tuck Ryan and trumpet player Kate Umble Smucker.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $20 adults, $12 students | Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St | 717-871-7018 | More info

Music at Jerusalem

Concert series continues with a performance by Silver, Wood & Ivory, featuring Tracy Dietrich, woodwinds, and Cindy Wittenberg, piano and Celtic harp.

More information: Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3 p.m. | Cost: Offering | Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 36 Church St., Rothsville | 717-626-8972

Thrilling theater performances

"Peter Pan"

The Fulton is ready to fly into the holidays with “Peter Pan,” which opened Thursday night. As everyone knows, “Peter Pan” is the story of the boy who never grew up, and the Darling family, who go on adventures with pirates, Lost Children and a crocodile. And don’t forget Tinkerbell.

More information: Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays, with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Evening performances are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. | Cost: $29 to $80 | 717-397-7425 | More info

"Backstage: The Musical"

Normally, audiences don’t see all the mayhem and mistakes that happen backstage. This show, presented by Born to be Different Productions, is a musical set in the 1920s, which has a fun time with what happens backstage.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 | 7 p.m. | Free, but reservations required. | The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim | thejunctioncenter.com for tickets. b2bd.org.

"Matilda"

Five-year-old Matilda has the gift of telekinesis, which she uses for good things, such as helping her teacher reclaim her life and overcoming obstacles brought on by her own very difficult family. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl.

More information: Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 | Sat. 7:30 p.m. Sun. 3 p.m. | Cost: $27 adults, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under | The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., York | 717-854-5715 | More info

"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe"

Gamut Theatre Group presents this show, based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, in which several young children go into the fantasy world of Narnia through a giant wardrobe and fight for good over evil.

More information: Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $36 ages 26-64; $30 ages 65 and over and military; $19 ages 19-25; $15 students | New Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg | 717-238-4111 | More info.

Enthralling art exhibits

National Coworking

Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Marita Hines. Reception, Nov. 22 from 5-8 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 1.

More information: Friday, Nov. 15 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free | 100 W. Market St., Marietta

Red Raven Art Company

“Texture and Figure” by Art Harrington; “Island In(tro)sections’’ by Allison Miller. Highlight artists: Jackie Madsen and Dick Whitson. Emerging artist: Basil Cliv Campbell. Cont. through Nov. 30.

More information: Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free | 138 N. Prince St. | 717-299-4400 | More info

Emerald Foundation

Exhibit of paintings by Jenni Buffington. Artist reception with live music by Alex Brubaker and Joseph L. Cheng. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 15.

More information: Friday, Nov. 16 | 6-9 p.m. | Free | 2120 Oregon Pike, Lancaster | More info

