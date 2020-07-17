One Lancaster church is offering a “takeout” Vacation Bible School program to engage children during the summer months while also following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, will provide takeout packages of Vacation Bible School materials to families July 20-24. According to a press release, children age 4 through incoming sixth graders are invited to participate. They do not need to be members of St. Peter’s Lutheran to participate.

Bible stories covered in the materials include “Mary and Martha’s Dinner Guest,” “Elijah Helps the Widow,” “The Disciples’ Beach Breakfast” and “The Lord’s Supper.” The stories are accompanied by crafts, games, recipes and links to online music and puppet shows.

All materials needed to complete the program will be in the box, a press release says, except for a few common household items.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed at stpeterslutheran.org/vbs. The church will share pickup details after registration is completed.

