In January 2018, Baltimore art historian Christopher Daly called St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster to see if it might have a painting of “Madonna and Child.”
Daly, a Ph.D. candidate at Johns Hopkins University, had been researching the works of “minor master” Renaissance painters who were respected in their time, but not as well-known in the modern day. Part of his task was to separate works painted by Master of Marradi, a prolific Renaissance-era painter, from those done by Giovanni Graffione.
During an earlier visit to New York’s Frick Art Reference Library, Daly had seen a black and white photograph of “Madonna and Child” attributed to “Master of Marradi” that was said to be the property of St. James.
When Nicolette Norris, the church’s minister of giving, answered the phone, she answered Daly’s prayers as well. Not only did the church have the painting, she said, “We recently rehung it.”
“I was overjoyed,” Daly wrote in an email.
For more than a century, priests at St. James had worked under the gaze of “Madonna and Child” that hung in the rector’s office.
A gift to the church
The painting was given to the church on Feb. 8, 1908, by Alice and Blanche Nevin in memory of their brother, the Rev. Robert J. Nevin, who had served as a priest at St. James.
Nevin was a son of John Williamson Nevin, the second president of Franklin & Marshall College. He went to Rome in 1869 as pastor of what would become known as “St. Paul’s Within the Walls” (also known as the American Church in Rome) — the first Protestant church to be built in Rome.
Nevin was an art collector and had purchased “Madonna and Child” while serving in Rome.
But was this tempera and gold on panel devotional painting a Graffione or a Master of Marradi? Daly wasn’t certain. But his visit convinced him he was on to something.
“Graffione is an especially interesting problem for art historians,” Daly explained, “because there is only one documented work by him — a ‘Virgin Adoring the Child’ in the church of Sant’Ambrogio, Florence (Italy.)”
After Daly’s visit to St. James in May 2018, church officials opted to restore the painting. They obtained a grant from the Richard C. von Hess Foundation and reached out to conservator Gillian Quinn of Baltimore whose expertise is in restoration of Old Masters.
Tedious restoration
What ensued was 10 months of intensive work. Quinn was aided by members of the conservation team at the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore.
“This was a very challenging painting,” Quinn wrote in an email. “It was a very complicated puzzle that took time to work out and I was fortunate to have colleagues that helped me along the way.”
She noted that she did not want to perform any restoration on the panel painting “until I had been able to fully examine the painting in all light forms — ultra-violet, normal light, raking light, infra-red light and x-radiography,” she explained. “This would give me as complete a picture as possible of the extent of previous treatments, the current condition of the wood, the preparation layers and also providing me with some information on the techniques used by the artist.”
She discovered that not only had the painting been “heavily cleaned” in the past, it had been overpainted during previous restoration campaigns. Trees had been added behind Madonna and baby Jesus and additional layers of paint had been used to highlight areas of the painting.
Using special solvents, Quinn was able to remove various pigments.
“Fortunately, the background trees and landscape were very readily soluble,” she explained. “The solvent gel I used ... did not affect the layer below in any way.”
Perhaps the most noticeable aspect of the painting was the wear on the child’s feet. Because “Madonna and Child” was created as a devotional painting, people would touch the child’s feet during times of reverence. Over time, the repeated touching wore away some of the paint.
“This is a very important part of the history of this painting,” she noted. “The intention was not to attempt to restore the painting to how it would have looked when first painted. It is over 500 years old and was a religious object used by those that worshipped in front of it. My intention was to remove all the restoration added in the past, that dramatically changed how it was intended to be seen but to allow it to appear to be the age that it is.”
The final stage of cleaning required Quinn to use a microscope and, at times, a scalpel.
The frame was restored by Lauren Ross, who is the frame conservator at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Assigning authorship
Having compared the artistic styles of “Madonna and Child” to “Virgin Adoring the Child,” Daly now believes Graffione is the likely author.
“The Madonna seems to me very different in style and technique from the Master of Marradi’s most typical works,” he wrote, “and much closer to the one documented painting by Graffione (in Sant’Ambrogio, Florence.)
The painting will be unveiled to the public for the first time at 4 p.m. Monday as part of a lecture to be given by Robert Prichard of Virginia Theological Seminary on the importance of Pennsylvania and St. James in creating a new national identity of the Episcopal Church after the Revolutionary War. The event is free but requires people to register at bit.ly/StJamesPaintingLNP.
It will be on display as part of the church’s Treasured Journey exhibit at LancasterHistory that runs through the end of March.
“I think there have been a lot of stories of rediscovery,” said Cordelia Moyse, a visiting scholar at F&M, who curated the exhibit marking St. James’ 275th anniversary. “This is obviously the most dramatic and the most visual.”
Among those discoveries was that Charlotte Rowe — the first single woman to be designated a missionary from any denomination in this country — is buried in the St. James’ cemetery. She was a daughter of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice William Augustus Atlee.
Rowe has no gravestone, Moyse explained, but her daughters do and she is buried next to them.
“So the whole year has been sort of restoration and rediscovery,” Moyse said.
Said Norris, reflecting on the painting’s restoration and the church’s anniversary, “We were just so blessed to have the right people at the right time to really bring this back to its former glory.”