A year ago, the Rev. Tri Luong’s plans for a Nativity at St. Anne’s Catholic Church were very much in jeopardy. It was mid-December and the shipment of statues from Vietnam had yet to arrive.

“We all prayed and hoped because it came very close to Christmas,” said Luong, who is the church’s pastor and also heads the Vietnamese Apostalate at the church.

When the shipment arrived at the Port of Philadelphia, another problem arose. The truck Luong was going to rent had broken down. Instead, he was given a much larger box truck to drive.

“I never sat in one that big,” he said to laughter in the church office, Wednesday. “I pray all the way.”

He made the delivery and the statues of Joseph, Mary, Jesus, angels, shepherds and kings, which were cast in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, found their way to an area between the Parish House and St. Anne’s Catholic School.

This year, church members had more time to construct the Nativity, said church member Michael Babikow. He and fellow church member Vu Ho began assembling the scene that resembles the manger in a cave.

“Then about two weeks ago, that’s when the whole community came out to set up,” Babikow said.

The Nativity, which is believed to be the largest in the city, is adjacent to the parking lot, school and church entrance and can be seen by the public after school hours and all of next week.

“It was a challenge,” Babikow said in reference to the rain and cold.

But the reaction, he said, has been “amazing. People are in awe, especially at nighttime where the lights give the effect of a mountain. People come and get their pictures taken in front of it to cherish the memories.”

Catholicism in Vietnam

Bien Hoa, roughly 15 miles northeast of Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) is Luong’s family home. Every Christmas, he said, Catholic families there would place small Nativity scenes outside their homes.

Despite the communist takeover in 1975, Catholics continue to have a presence in the country. Vietnam is home to 27 dioceses — mostly in the south — and Catholics represent roughly 8% of the country’s 95 million people.

“(Government leaders) do not directly forbid us to practice our faith but they are limited in certain ways,” Luong said.

He came to this country in 1980 and was assigned as pastor to St. Anne’s in 2015, where he ministers to the full church as well as to roughly 200 native Vietnamese families that make up the apostolate.

