The first day of spring - March 19 - is soon upon us and Longwood Gardens is getting ready for it.

“Spring Blooms,” which opens March 28 and runs through May 3, will feature hundreds of acres of tulips, daffodils, azaleas, wisteria along with flowering magnolia trees, cherry blossoms and dogwoods.

Inside, lilies, delphiniums and hydrangeas will be filling the conservatory.

And Longwood’s meadow garden will feature Carolina silverbells, Eastern redbuds, flowering dogwoods and sweet azaleas.

The gardens are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for ages 62 and older, $13 for students for ages 5 to 18 and free for those under 4.

Longwood Gardens is located at 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.