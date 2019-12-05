If you logged on any of your social media accounts on Thursday morning, it's likely you saw some Spotify screenshots.
The music streaming service launched its 2019 edition of Wrapped, a feature that tabulates what artists and songs an individual user listened to most.
Because 2020 is upon us, this year's Wrapped also includes options to see your most-listened to songs for the decade.
The feature is only available for Premium users. To see your Spotify Wrapped, click here and follow the prompts. You'll need to be logged into your Spotify account. The feature works on both mobile and desktop.
This was my first year as a Spotify Premium user, and I was excited to see what my first Wrapped report would show. Here's what I listened to most in 2019:
No surprises here. Vampire Weekend released one of my favorite albums of the year with "Father of the Bride," which made me take a trip down memory lane and dive back into their earlier albums.
It was pretty cool to see Big Thief on there too. The band played an intimate show in the Chameleon Club's Lizard Lounge in 2017 before its albums landed on many music critics' year-end lists. See LNP's interview with singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker here.
To be honest, the total number of minutes listened was lower than I expected. But, of course, that doesn't count hours spent listening to music via good old-fashioned tangible media like CDs and vinyl records.
The feature tabulates a few other cool things too, like the number of new artists you listened to, how many different countries they came from, and which genres you preferred most.
If you use Spotify for its podcasts, it shows a user's preferences for those as well. My most-listened to podcast of 2019 was "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness."
The service also released lists of the most popular artists for the year and the decade.
Spotify’s Global Top Lists 2019:
Most-Streamed Artists
Most-Streamed Female Artists
Most-Streamed Male Artists
Most-Streamed Tracks
- “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Most-Streamed Albums
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
- thank u, next – Ariana Grande
- No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Most-Streamed Podcasts
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- The Misfits Podcast
Most-Streamed Spotify Original Podcasts
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- Serial Killers
- Herrengedeck – Der Podcast
“A Decade Wrapped” Spotify’s Top Lists 2010–2019
Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)
Most-Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)
Most-Streamed Male Artists of the Decade (Global)
Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid
- “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” – 21 Savage, Post Malone
- “Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers
- “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
What topped your Spotify Wrapped this year? Take a screenshot and let us know on LancasterOnline's Facebook page.