Taste of Science 3 bakers table food o23.jpg

Halloween macaroons from The Baker's Table in Lancaster are on the menu of the Lancaster Science Factory's Taste of Science event Saturday.

 Rob Reed for Lancaster Science Factory

During the day, Lancaster Science Factory strives to satisfy the STEM curiosity of children with its varied hands-on scientific activities.

But on Saturday evening, the science center on New Holland Avenue will play host to costumed grownups who will sample spooky and autumnal offerings from local eateries and enjoy adult beverages, music and dancing.

taste of science 5 am bar grill food o23.jpg

Margarita salad is one of the dishes that will be served up by the American Bar & Grill Saturday at the Taste of Science event at the Lancaster Science Factory.

 Rob Reed for Lancaster Science Factory

The fifth Taste of Science event, featuring small plates from area restaurants and “mad scientist” cocktails, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit science center, Executive Director Emily Landis says.

Landis says the nine eateries serving up small plates and desserts at Taste of Science were asked to make sure their dishes have a spooky, scientific or simply autumnal element to them.

Taste of Science 2 annie baileys food o23.jpg

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House will serve up strawberry and bay scallop ceviche Saturday at the Taste of Science event at the Lancaster Science Factory.

 Rob Reed for Lancaster Science Factory

Participating food service businesses include Quips Pub, Four54 Grill, Decades Lancaster and The Commons Co. — which includes Passenger Coffee Roasters and Prince Street Cafe.

The “mad scientist” adult beverages for the evening are being created by a mixologist who’s an actual scientist: Lauren Elliott of Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories. Elliott got her mixologist license during her senior year as a chemistry major at Juniata College.

Elliott says she’ll be serving a spooky Mad Scientist cocktail for the event.

Taste of Science 6 Am Bar Grill food o23 .jpg

Pepper crab soup is one of the dishes that will be served up by the American Bar & Grill Saturday at the Taste of Science event at the Lancaster Science Factory.

 Rob Reed for Lancaster Science Factory

“It’s going to be vodka based, with Chambord, blue curacao and cranberry juice,” Elliott says. The spooky effect will be enhanced with smoke from dry ice.

Two other signature cocktails for the event are Dark and Stormy, featuring spiced rum and ginger beer, and a fall sangria with “red wine, pears and apples and all kinds of good stuff in it,” Elliott says.

Taste of Science 7 Horse Inn food O23.jpg

Butternut squash and marshmallow ice cream will be served — with zucchini bread — by The Horse Inn, Lancaster, at the Taste of Science event Saturday at the Lancater Science Factory.

 Rob Reed for Lancaster Science Factory

With drag entertainer Kahmor Vixenn — dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein — emceeing the proceedings, the event also will include a costume contest; “spooky, scientific and funky tunes” spun by DJ Smiles; and a silent auction of jewelry, artwork and certificates for regional experiences.

taste of science 8 am bar grill food o23.jpg

Cheesesteak eggrolls from the American Bar & Grill, Lancaster, will be served at the Taste of Science event Saturday at the Lancater Science Factory.

 Rob Reed for Lancaster Science Factory

Costumes are encouraged but not required; attendees can make a glowing mask — using LED lights and other supplies — in the expanded Science Factory’s new Maker Space.

Those attending also can check out the science center’s STEM activities.

Taste of Science 1 Per Diem food O23.jpg

Per Diem in Lititz will serve up sweet potato gnocchi, featuring dehydrated kale, walnut dust, mushroom puree and a maple Madeira reduction

 Rob Reed for Lancaster Science Factory