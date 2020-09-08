The Spice of Life Foundation invites students to apply to its $500 Short Essay Contest.

In order to be eligible, applicants much be a minority student attending the School District of Lancaster in grades 3 to 6.

Applicants will choose a local African American leader to write about: Hazel I. Jackson, Barney Ewell, Nelson Polite or Lydia Hamilton Smith. They must answer two questions in their essay:

— How has this person’s importance in history influenced you, your family or the community?

— Following in their footsteps, how can you create a positive impact on your community?

Essays must be between 100 and 550 words. Applicants should email their essay with their name, parent’s name, parent’s phone number and the name of their school to thespiceoflifefoundation@gmail.com by Nov. 1. Winners will be announced Dec. 1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more information, call 717-598-0802.