American Music Theatre added two shows to its 2020 schedule on Thursday morning.

38 Special, the rock band best known for "Hold on, Loosely," will perform at American Music Theatre Friday, June 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59.

The Kingston Trio, the Brothers Four and the Limeliters will perform at American Music Theatre in a show billed "Trifecta of Folk Greats" on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $29-$49.

The Kingston Trio's songs include "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" and "Tom Dooley." The Brothers Four are known for "Greenfields" and "Try to Remember," among others. And the Limeliters, who first started in folk clubs and college campuses in the 1960s, play songs including "There's a Meetin' Here Tonight" and "City of New Orleans."

Tickets for both shows go on sale Dec. 21, 2019. They will be available online at amtshows.com, by phone at 800-648-4102, or in-person at the theater's box office.

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E.