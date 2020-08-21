One of our caring supporters, Lisbet Byler, lost her beloved pit bull, Brew, earlier this year. Following her loss she wanted to honor Brew’s playful nature and caring spirit.

“Since my pit bull Brewski passed away earlier this year, I’ve been searching for a way to channel my grief into something productive,” Byler said. “To continue his legacy, I created Brewski’s Angels, an organization to help animals in need. I was blown away at the response after posting on Instagram about our first goal of raising $3,000 for a Clear the Shelters event.

“Within 24 hours, 69 donors helped Brewski’s Angels raise all the money! We can’t wait to see all the animals who find their forever homes thanks in part to these generous donors.”

Throughout August, all adoption fees at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center will be waived as part of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide adoption initiative. The $3,000 raised by Byler will cover adoption fees for all of the animals currently in the shelter.

Among those available for adoption are Marvelous Mela and Beauty.

Marvelous Mela is a 2-year-old female cat. A black and white domestic shorthair, she enjoys sitting on laps, getting cuddles, chasing toys and pouncing on her soft mice.

Beauty is a 4-year-old female dog. A mixed breed, she is spotted tan and white. She came to the shelter as a stray and quickly won the hearts everyone there.

Follow @brewskisangels on Instagram for special adoption photos of all the shelter animals that have directly benefited from this donation.

For more information about adopting a pet email lancaster@pspca.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Peep, a 3-year-old female cat with tabby markings, has been adopted from the Humane League of Lancaster County.