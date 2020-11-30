An image of the Southern Market building, formerly used as a farmer's market, is the 2020 holiday ornament being sold to raise money for LEADS (Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown's Success).

LEADS, a volunteer nonprofit that relies on private contributions for its work, beautifies downtown Lancaster city by paying for the hanging and maintenance of flower baskets in the spring and holiday decorations in the fall — including decorations for the Penn Square Christmas tree.

Built in 1888, the Queen Anne-style Southern Market building at South Queen and West Vine streets was designed by Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban.

The building is recognizable for its ornamental terra cotta, decorative brickwork and two pyramid-shaped towers.

The building closed as a farmer's market in 1986. It later housed Lancaster Chamber and Lancaster City offices and City Council chambers. Willow Valley Communities has announced plans to turn the building into a food hall.

This is the 13th year LEADS has sold the gold-plated ornaments as a fundraiser. Every year, a significant local building is chosen for the ornament by the LEADS board.

Previous ornaments have included images of the Mellor Administration Building at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, the Fulton Opera House, Lancaster Central Market, Watt & Shand and the Lancaster Train Station.

You can buy the Southern Market ornament in person, for $20, at the following places: Building Character, 342 N. Queen St., Warehouse B; Festoon, 202 N. Duke St.; Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St.; Penn Square Visitors Center; and the Turkey Lady stand at Lancaster Central Market.

You can also order the ornament to be shipped to you — for $24.95, which includes shipping and handling — online at bit.ly/LEADS2020Ornament, or by calling 717-394-7201.

For more information about LEADS, visit lancasterleads.org.