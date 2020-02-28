Representatives from the Spanish American Civic Association, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the South Central PaARTners at Millersville University hosted an event Friday morning to announce a $25,000 grant towards community-building art efforts in southern Lancaster city.

The grant will be spread out over the next four years and is a pilot project for the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts' Creative Communities Initiative. The initiative aims to enhance "livability, economic development and community connectiveness" through arts-based projects, according to a press release. The PA Council on the Arts, which serves to strengthen communities across the state through arts-based projects, also holds the yearly Governor's Awards for the Arts.

Mayor Danene Sorace was among roughly 25 people in attendance at a short presentation at Cafe Centro, 102 Chester St. The $25,000 grant presented by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts was matched by a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Over 100 communities across Pennsylvania applied for the grant, and the Southeastern neighborhood of Lancaster city was one of four chosen. Others selected are Meadville in Crawford County, Sharon in Mercer County and Mifflin Square Park in Philadelphia.

"The grant proposal was both easy and hard to write," explained Marci Nelligan, director of the South Central PaARTners. "It was hard because so many communities applied, but it was also easy because it was just putting to paper all the good work that is being done here in this community."

City artists Salina Almanzar and Josh Graupera will find two other artists from the Southeastern part of the city to mentor and lead a variety of art projects for the first year. After the first year, another set of artists will be chosen to lead the effort. Though specific projects are still in the works, Nelligan said that one of the grounding projects will be a monthly community brunch featuring local foods, as well as local artists who will be paid to provide entertainment.

According to Karl Blischke, executive director of the PCA, the Bureau of Economic Analysis did a study that said the arts and culture sector in Pennsylvania employs 175,000 people that add $24 billion to the year to the economy.

"As Karl said, the arts are a viable way to make a living, so the mentoring aspect of this project will help people to may not think of themselves as artists to start to see themselves that way," Nelligan says.

Poet Ty Gant, who also runs the We Rock The Mic poetry program at youth services organization The Mix at Arbor Place, opened the event with a spoken word performance.

"Collectively, the southeast area of the city has refused to be forgotten," said Carlos Graupera, president of SACA and father of Graupera, one of the participating artists. "It has always fought back to be at the table."