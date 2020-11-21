Canopied by a tent, masked volunteers distributed containers of beef vegetable soup and bread to families who drove through New Joy Church’s parking lot in Ephrata on Nov. 10.

It was the November installment of the church’s monthly program, Soups On!, created earlier this year in hopes of helping the community in a practical way.

The vision: Provide a hearty soup and bread dinner to families in need, families on the go or families who just want a home-cooked meal.

The Rev. Dave Miller, associate pastor at the church, said in an email he hopes the initiative encourages families to sit down and have a meal together.

Miller says the program was spearheaded by Steph Latshaw and Rosanna Shirk, who have help from a team of volunteers at the church.

Soups On! is the second Tuesday of every month, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in New Joy Church’s parking lot, 35 New Joy Drive, Ephrata.

The next Soups On! will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Chili will be the soup for December.

