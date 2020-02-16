What’s better than a hot cup of soup on a chilly day?
When the soup is one of many soups you can sample next Sunday during a fundraiser for a Lancaster after-school program.
The third annual Soup-a-Bowl competition, which runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, will raise funds for the educational after-school programs for youth at The Mix at Arbor Place.
Sixteen different soups prepared by chefs of local restaurants and catering companies, including The Brasserie, Kegel’s Produce, The Speckled Hen and DD Catering, will be available for sampling at the event, to be held at The Mix at Arbor Place, 520 North St.
Tickets are $20, plus a processing fee when ordered online. There also will be appetizers, music and a dessert auction.
Those sampling the soups will vote for their favorites; a Silver Ladle award will be given to the winning chef.
Order tickets at bit.ly/SoupaBowl2020.